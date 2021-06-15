There were eight new cases of COVID-19 reported in Vermont on Tuesday. Caledonia County had three, Chittenden County had two, and Addison, Rutland and Windsor Counties each had one. The state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is now 24,339.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the health department reported. The state’s death toll stands at 256.
One Vermonter is hospitalized with the disease, and is not in intensive care.
So far, 398,117 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests remains at .07 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 is now 23,752, an increase of 29 from Monday.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
COUNTY'S RISK LEVEL STILL AT MEDIUM
According to the non-profit Covid ActNow, Bennington County remains at medium risk level, although the average number of daily new cases for the past two weeks is down to just 1.4. An infection rate of 0.84 shows that the number of current cases is decreasing, while a 0.1 percent positive test rate suggests enough widespread, aggressive testing to detect most new cases.
Windham, Windsor, Chittenden, Orange and Essex counties are also at medium risk. The rest of Vermont is rated low risk. Across the border, only Berkshire and Franklin counties in Massachusetts are now low-risk.
Bennington County has had seven positive COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, while Windham County has had 8. Chittenden County, Vermont's largest, has had 25.
VACCINATION RATE AT 80.2% AND RISING
So far, 80.2 percent of Vermonters have at least started their vaccination, the Vermont Department of Health reported. The rate is 75.9 percent in Bennington County, and 73.4 percent in Windsor County. Chittenden leads all Vermont counties at 82.9 percent, while Essex County brings up the rear at 56.9 percent.
To date, Vermont has received 906,000 doses of vaccine, 89.1 percent of which have been administered.
Human Services Secretary Mike Smith announced Tuesday that nearly 60 vaccination clinics are planned this week throughout Vermont. People can visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to find one of the many nearby, fast and free vaccination opportunities available.
In addition, most pharmacies are offering walk-in vaccinations. Ask your local pharmacist or simply walk into a CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco.
MASK USE UPDATE
Although Gov. Phil Scott has lifted all of Vermont's COVID-related restrictions, the Federal Transit Administration still requires masks on public transportation for all riders through Sept. 13. In addition, masks are recommended for unvaccinated youth childcare/summer camp attendees and organizers during indoor activities this summer.
The state suggests that unvaccinated individuals seeking recommendations check the Department of Health website, https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/protect-yourself-others.