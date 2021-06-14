The big news on Monday was Gov. Phil Scott’s announcement that more than 80 percent of eligible Vermonters have received at least one dose of vaccine for COVID-19.
THE DAILY NUMBERS
The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont dropped to just one on Monday, in Caledonia County. The state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is now 24,331.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the health department reported. The state’s death toll stands at 256.
Two Vermonters are hospitalized with the disease, neither of these is in intensive care.
So far, 397,389 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests remains at .07 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 is now 23,723.
Bennington County has had seven positive COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days. Windham County has had 8.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
According to the non-profit Covid ActNow, Bennington County and Windham County remain at medium risk level. Vermont counties now judged at low risk are: Addison County, Caledonia County, Chittenden County, Franklin County and Grand Isle County. All other counties are at medium risk.
VSP ends all operational changes
The Vermont State Police is returning to fully normal operations following Gov. Phil Scott’s announcement Monday that more than 80 percent of eligible Vermonters have received at least one dose of vaccine for COVID-19.
The 80 percent vaccinated figure represents the threshold level for the end of coronavirus-related restrictions in Vermont and the expiration of the state of emergency, which was first announced more than 15 months ago, on March 13, 2020.
When the COVID-19 pandemic first reached Vermont last spring, the state police modified some operations in order to help slow the spread of the virus and to protect members of the public and state troopers. The modifications did not affect overall VSP operations, as barracks remained staffed, and personnel continued responding to calls throughout the pandemic.
With the ending of restrictions and the state of emergency, all operational changes will now conclude.
“I’m incredibly proud of every member of the Vermont State Police for their tireless work and dedication through what was arguably one of the most challenging times in modern history,” said Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police. “Our ability to adapt to extraordinary circumstances while continuing to provide vital services to the people of Vermont was unmatched. This professionalism and commitment to excellence was unparalleled, brought great credit to the Vermont State Police, and represented one of the many reasons Vermont’s statewide COVID response become the standard by which all others in the country were measured.”
Gov. Scott signed an order Monday immediately lifting all statewide COVID-19-related restrictions. The state of emergency expires at midnight Tuesday, June 15, 2021 — some 459 days since it was first enacted.
New Open Meeting Law guidance
Secretary of State Jim Condos has issued new guidance regarding compliance with Vermont Open Meeting Law provisions, following the governor’s decision to let the state of emergency, declared in 2020 in response to COVID-19, lapse. As a result of this decision, the temporary open meeting measures enacted by the Vermont Legislature tied to the declared emergency will no longer be in effect as of 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16.
Among these measures are Act 92 and Act 113 of 2020, which temporarily amended the Open Meeting Law (OML) to allow for fully remote public meetings and electronic posting of notices.
“Vermont’s public servants have made it clear that our government can still operate and make critical decisions during a public health emergency without sacrificing the right of Vermonters to know how their government is making those decisions and their right to participate in the process,” said Condos. “As we transition towards our shared ‘new normal,’ it is vital that we use the many successes, best practices, and lessons learned from the last 15 months to improve how we, as trusted public officials, best serve the public.”
Public bodies must now comply with the long-standing OML as it appears in 1 V.S.A. §§ 310-314.
This means:
· A physical meeting location for public participation must be provided.
· Members of public bodies may still attend meetings remotely.
· Public bodies should review the OML’s advance notice requirements which requires physical posting of notices.
· Meeting minutes must be made available after five calendar days from the date of the meeting.
More detailed guidance can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.
“Throughout the pandemic the way we have had to conduct open meetings to keep our communities safe has shown that allowing for remote public access increases both participation and accountability,” said Deputy Secretary of State Chris Winters. “Even though the law is reverting back we strongly encourage public bodies to continue use of these proven tools to better enable all members of the public, including those who have limitations that may preclude physical attendance, to have their voices heard in their local government. Supporting the right of all Vermonters to express their opinions on matters considered is something we all must strive for.”
Hospital Association hails news
Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems Vice President of Government Relations Devon Green issued the following statement Monday in response to the State of Vermont’s announcement that Vermont is the first state to reach 80 percent of eligible residents vaccinated against COVID-19
“This is a profound accomplishment and one that we can all share with pride as Vermonters. We are the first state to reach 80 percent of eligible residents vaccinated again COVID-19 and that means we are now able to lift the state restrictions first implemented back in March of 2020. It also means our health care workers and other at-risk Vermonters are much safer as a result of the selflessness and teamwork of those who are vaccinated.
“Throughout the pandemic response, all of Vermont’s non-profit hospitals and other health care partners have worked closely with the state to ensure we mitigate the spread of the virus and keep each other safe. Since the first vaccines began in December of last year, our health care leaders have partnered with the Vermont Department of Health, National Guard and others to open clinics in every corner of Vermont.
“Today is an exciting milestone in our COVID-19 response, but, as health care providers, we cannot completely let our guard down. We must continue our work to ensure safe health care for Vermonters. There is still so much uncertainty when it comes to this disease, including new variants that are thought to be more aggressive and spread more easily. Our hospitals continue to have federal guidance around masking and screening. We must continue to be vigilant and follow important health guidance.
“On behalf of Vermont’s hospitals, I want to thank everyone who made it possible for us to reach this point in our pandemic response. We are Vermont united and there’s no safer place to be in the U.S. than right here at home—because of all of you.”