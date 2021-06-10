The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont returned to double-digits on Thursday, with 12 new cases reported in seven of Vermont’s 14 counties. The state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is now 24,314.
Chittenden County had three new cases; Orange, Windham and Windsor counties each had two; and Franklin, Orleans and Washington counties had one apiece.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the health department reported. The state’s death toll stands at 256.
Two Vermonters is hospitalized with the disease, with one in intensive care.
So far, 396,594 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests stands at .08 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 is now 23,549, an increase of 44 since Tuesday.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VACCINATION RATE STUCK AT 79.6%
The vaccination rate for Vermonters age 12 and up had not been updated as of late Thursday afternoon. The last update, released Wednesday, put the rate at 79.6 percent. That’s four-tenths of a point from the 80-percent mark that will trigger the lifting of all remaining coronavirus restrictions.
The rate is 74.9 percent in Bennington County. Chittenden County has the highest percentage, at 82.2 percent, while Essex County in the Northeast Kingdom continues to lag all other Vermont counties with a rate of 56.6.
To date, Vermont has received 903,800 doses of vaccine, 87.2 percent of which have been administered.
A number of walk-in vaccination clinics are now available across the state, including a daily clinic at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, and clinics this weekend at state parks across Vermont. For an updated list, visit https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine.
8 COUNTIES NOW LOW-RISK
Bennington County remains in the medium-risk category, as determined by the nonprofit Covid ActNow, while neighboring Windham and Rutland counties have been upgraded to low-risk.
The seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents has fallen to 2.8 in Bennington County, while the infection rate, up once more to 0.91, shows that active cases are continuing to spread at a constant rate. A positive test rate of 0.7 percent indicates widespread testing.
In Windham County, the seven-day average has fallen to 0.6 daily new cases. The county’s infection rate, virtually unchanged at 0.79, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 0.2 percent shows widespread testing.
Caledonia, Rutland and Windham counties have joined Grand Isle, Franklin, Lamoille, Washington and Addison counties in the low-risk category. The rest of the state is rated as medium-risk.
Neighboring Berkshire County in Massachusetts is in the low-risk category.
Bennington County has reported nine new cases over the past two weeks. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 19 over the same period.