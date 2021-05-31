The health department reported just two new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Tuesday, the lowest number of new cases since Sept. 26. The state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is now 24,224.
The new cases were in Chittenden and Windsor counties.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the health department reported Monday. The state’s death toll remains at 255.
Three Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease, with one of those patients in intensive care.
So far, 394,267 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests is steady at 1.0 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 is now 23,115, an increase of 13 since Monday.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
COUNTY STILL RATED AS 'MEDIUM RISK'
In Bennington County, the seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents has once again fallen, to 2.4, while the infection rate, nearly unchanged at 0.59, shows that active cases are decreasing, the nonprofit Covid ActNow reported Tuesday. A positive test rate of 1.1 percent indicates widespread testing.
In Windham County, the seven-day average remains at 2.7 daily new cases. The county’s infection rate, relatively unchanged at 0.73, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 0.8 percent shows widespread testing.
Two Vermont counties, Franklin and Orange, have been upgraded to a low risk level, the lowest ranking on the scale, while the remainder of the state is medium-risk.
All of the counties bordering Bennington and Windham county in New York, Massachusetts and New Hampshire are now considered medium risk.
Bennington County has reported 15 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 23. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 32 over the same period.
VACCINATION COUNTDOWN REMAINS ON HOLD
Because of the federal Centers for Disease Control's Memorial Day reporting schedule and the state's work to adjust the data, the vaccination dashboard was not updated Tuesday. The department said that the next update will be Wednesday.
As of the last update, on Thursday, 77.6 percent of all Vermonters age 12 and older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. When the state reaches an 80 percent vaccination rate, Gov. Phil Scott has promised to lift the state’s remaining coronavirus-related restrictions.
To date, Vermont has received 862,800 doses of vaccine, 87.6 percent of which have been administered.
A number of walk-in vaccination clinics are now available across the state. For an updated list, visit https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine.