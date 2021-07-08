There were five new cases of COVID-19 reported in Vermont on Thursday, three in Chittenden County and one each in Bennington and Orleans counties. The state’s cumulative total has risen by 33 cases in the past week, to 24,445.
Over the past two weeks, there have been five new COVID cases reported in Bennington County, and three in Windham County. One Vermonter has died of COVID-19 over the past week, bringing the state’s death toll to 258.
Three Vermonters are now hospitalized with the disease, one of whom is in intensive care.
So far, 405,355 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has risen to 0.6 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 is now 24,077, an increase of 57 in the past week.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
COUNTY NOW AT LOW RISK
Bennington County is one of 11 Vermont counties rated as low risk for COVID-19 transmission by the nonprofit Covid ActNow. The average number of daily new cases per 100,000 residents for the past two weeks has fallen to 0.8, while an infection rate of 1.01 shows that COVID continues to spread at a constant rate.
Franklin, Orleans and Essex counties are rated as medium risk. Across the border, Berkshire County in Massachusetts is also rated as medium risk.
VACCINATION RATE RISES TO 82.5%
Vermont’s best-in-the-nation vaccination rate stood at 82.5 percent on Thursday, a rise of four-tenths of a percentage point from a week before, the Vermont Department of Health reported. Lamoille County continues to lead Vermont at 84.9 percent, while Essex County still has the greatest room for improvement, at 58.0 percent. The rate is 77.8 percent in Bennington County, a rise of four-tenths of a percentage point from last week.
Vermont has received no additional doses of vaccine in the past week. Of the 912,400 doses received in total, 91.8 percent have been administered.
Walk-in vaccination clinics have been scheduled throughout Vermont. Southwestern Vermont Health Care is administering COVID vaccines from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week at SVMC ExpressCare at the hospital. People can also visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to find an opportunity.
In addition, most pharmacies are offering walk-in vaccinations. Ask your local pharmacist or simply walk into a CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco.
Note to readers
With the risk of COVID-19 transmission having diminished in Vermont, the frequency of The Checkup has been reduced from daily to weekly, published on Fridays. The Vermont Department of Health continues to update its COVID dashboard Monday through Friday; that can be found at https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/current-activity/vermont-dashboard.