There have been 147 cases of COVID-19 in Vermont over the past week, raising the cumulative total to 24,676. The weekly count is up sharply from the previous week, when there were 84 new cases reported.
There were 28 new cases reported in Vermont on Friday. Chittenden County had 12; Addison County had five; Franklin County had four; Orange County had two; and Essex, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor counties each had one.
Over the past two weeks, there have been seven new COVID cases reported in Bennington County, and 13 in Windham County. One Vermonter has died of COVID-19 over the past week; the state’s death toll is now 259.
Three Vermonters are now hospitalized with the disease, one of whom is in intensive care.
So far, 410,544 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has risen to 1.4 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 is now 24,167 an increase of 45 in the past week.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
COUNTY BACK TO MEDIUM RISK
Bennington County continues to be rated as medium risk for COVID-19 transmission by the nonprofit Covid ActNow. The county had been rated as low risk two weeks ago. The majority of Vermont counties, including Rutland and Windham counties, are now rated as high risk.
There have been an average of 1.6 daily new cases per 100,000 Bennington County residents for the past two weeks. An infection rate of 1.01 shows that COVID continues to spread at a constant rate.
Across the border, Washington and Rensselaer counties in New York are rated as high risk, while Berkshire County in Massachusetts is rated as medium risk.
VACCINATION RATE RISES TO 83.4%
Vermont’s best-in-the-nation vaccination rate stood at 83.4 percent on Thursday, a rise of a half of a percentage point from a week before, the Vermont Department of Health reported. Lamoille County continues to lead Vermont at 85.6 percent, while Essex County continues to lag the pack, at 58.4 percent. The rate is 78.6 percent in Bennington County, a rise of one half of a percentage point from last week.
Vermont has received 934,000 doses of vaccine, 90.9 percent have been administered.
Walk-in vaccination clinics continue throughout Vermont. Southwestern Vermont Health Care is administering COVID vaccines from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week at SVMC ExpressCare at the hospital. People can also visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to find an opportunity.
In addition, most pharmacies are offering walk-in vaccinations. Ask your local pharmacist or simply walk into a CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket or Costco.
Note to readers
With the risk of COVID-19 transmission having diminished in Vermont, the frequency of The Checkup has been reduced from daily to weekly. The Vermont Department of Health continues to update its COVID dashboard Monday through Friday; that can be found at https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/current-activity/vermont-dashboard.