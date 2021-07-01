There were two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Vermont on Thursday, in Addison and Lamoille counties. The state’s cumulative total has risen by 20 cases in the past week, to 24,412.
Over the past two weeks, there have been six new COVID cases reported in Bennington County, and six in Windham County. One Vermonter has died of COVID-19 over the past week, bringing the state’s death toll to 257.
Five Vermonters are now hospitalized with the disease, two of whom are in intensive care.
So far, 403,216 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests is at 0.4 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 is now 24,020, an increase of 51 in the past week.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
COUNTY STILL AT MEDIUM RISK
Bennington County is one of four Vermont counties still rated as medium risk for COVID-19 transmission by the nonprofit Covid ActNow. The average number of daily new cases per 100,000 residents for the past two weeks has fallen to 1.2, while an infection rate of 1.04 shows that COVID continues to spread at a constant rate.
Bennington, Windsor, Caledonia and Chittenden counties are the only Vermont counties rated at medium risk. The remaining 10 counties are considered low risk.
Across the border, Rensselaer and Washington counties in New York and Berkshire and Franklin counties in Massachusetts are also rated as low risk.
VACCINATION RATE RISES TO 82.1%
Vermont’s best-in-the-nation vaccination rate stood at 82.1 percent on Thursday, a rise of just seven-tenths of a percentage point from the previous Friday, the Vermont Department of Health reported. Lamoille County continues to lead Vermont at 84.6 percent, while Essex County is still last, at 57.8 percent. The rate is 77.4 percent in Bennington County, a rise of half a percentage point from last week.
To date, Vermont has received 912,400 doses of vaccine, 91.3 percent of which have been administered.
Walk-in vaccination clinics have been scheduled throughout Vermont. Southwestern Vermont Health Care is administering COVID vaccines from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week at SVMC ExpressCare at the hospital. People can also visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to find an opportunity.
In addition, most pharmacies are offering walk-in vaccinations. Ask your local pharmacist or simply walk into a CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco.
Note to readers: With the risk of COVID-19 transmission having diminished in Vermont, the frequency of The Checkup has been reduced from daily to weekly, published on Fridays. The Vermont Department of Health continues to update its COVID dashboard Monday through Friday; that can be found at https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/current-activity/vermont-dashboard.