THE NUMBERS
One Vermonter died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Department of Health reported Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 172.
Bennington County reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, three-tenths of all new cases in Vermont. The county continues to have the highest rate of COVID-19 among Vermont counties, at 273.9 cases per 10,000 residents. Chittenden County is second, at 239.5, and Windham County is fifth, at 182.2.
Over the past two weeks, Bennington County has reported 306 new cases, and Windham County has reported 109. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 641.
Forty-six Vermonters are hospitalized with the disease, and eight of those patients are in intensive care units.
The health department reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont over the past day. The cumulative total reported is 11,379, which is 94 higher than the total reported Tuesday. The department did not explain the discrepancy.
Twelve of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Bennington County had 23; Chittenden County had 17; Washington County had eight; Rutland County had seven; Franklin and Lamoille counties each had six; Windham County had four; Addison County had three; and Essex, Grand Isle, Orange and Windsor counties each had one. Caledonia and Orleans counties had no new cases.
So far, 298,176 people have been tested. The reported seven-day average for positive tests has dipped to 2.2 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 122 since Tuesday, to 7,696.
The health department reported that 424 people were being monitored for the disease as of Wednesday, a decrease of 10 from Tuesday. Of these, 155 are visitors to Vermont.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
8.1% OF VERMONTERS HAVE RECEIVED VACCINE
The Department of Health reported Wednesday that 46,157 Vermonters have so far received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That represents 8.1 percent of those age 16 and older who can receive the vaccine.
In Bennington County, 9.3 percent of those eligible have received at least one dose.