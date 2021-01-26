THE NUMBERS
Bennington County reported 10 new cases on Tuesday, and continues to have the highest rate of COVID-19 among Vermont counties, at 266.6 cases per 10,000 residents. Chittenden County is second, at 238.4, and Windham County is fifth, at 178.7.
Over the past two weeks, Bennington County has reported 294 new cases, and Windham County has reported 107. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 661.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Department of Health reported Tuesday. The death toll remains at 171.
Fifty Vermonters are hospitalized with the disease, and nine of those patients are in intensive care units.
The health department reported 115 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont over the past day. The cumulative total reported is 11,285, which is 120 higher than the total reported Monday. The department did not explain the discrepancy.
Twelve of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Washington County had 37; Chittenden County had 23; Rutland County had 16; Bennington County had 10; Franklin County had seven; Windsor County had five; Addison and Lamoille counties each had four; Caledonia and Windham counties each had two; and Essex and Orange counties each had one. Grand Isle and Orange counties had no new cases. Three cases were pending validation; the locations were not identified.
So far, 297,212 people have been tested. The reported seven-day average for positive tests remains at 2.3 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 98 since Monday, to 7,574.
The health department reported that 434 people were being monitored for the disease as of Tuesday, an increase of 15 from Monday. Of these, 152 are visitors to Vermont.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
7.7% OF VERMONTERS HAVE RECEIVED VACCINE
The Department of Health reported Tuesday that 44,300 Vermonters have so far received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That represents 7.7 percent of those age 16 and older who can receive the vaccine.
In Bennington County, 8.6 percent of those eligible have received at least one dose.