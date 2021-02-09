THE NUMBERS
Three Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported Tuesday. The death toll is now 186.
Fifty-three Vermonters are hospitalized with the disease, and 13 of those patients are in intensive care units.
The health department reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a sharp drop from previous days. The state's cumulative total is now 13,105 since the start of the pandemic.
All but two of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Rutland County had 13 cases; Chittenden County had eight; Addison, Bennington and Windsor counties each had seven; Windham County had six; Franklin, Lamoille and Orange counties each had three; and Caledonia, Essex and Washington counties each had one. Grand Isle and Orleans counties had no new cases.
This is only the second time in a month that Bennington County has had fewer than 10 new cases in a day.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 345.2 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 262.1, while the rate in Windham County is 194.1.
Bennington County has reported 275 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 41. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 382 over the same period.
So far, 313,166 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests dipped slightly, to 1.7 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 191 since Monday, to 9,866.
The health department reported that 370 people were being monitored for the disease as of Tuesday, a decrease of two from Monday. Of these, 187 are visitors to Vermont.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VACCINATIONS REACH 11.6% OF VERMONTERS
According to the state, as of Tuesday, 65,098 Vermonters have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That number represents 11.6 percent of those who are over age 16 and eligible to receive the vaccine, an increase of nine-tenths of a percent over Saturday. The vaccination dashboard is not updated on Sundays or Mondays.
In Bennington County, 12.2 percent of those eligible had received at least one dose as of Tuesday.
The state is in its second week of administering vaccine to those ages 75 and older. To schedule an appointment, visit https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine. Those without internet access can call 855-722-7878.