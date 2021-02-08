THE NUMBERS
The Vermont Department of Health reported 143 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The reported total of 13,046 cases is 146 higher than the total reported Sunday. The department did not explain the discrepancy.
All but one of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 42 new cases; Rutland County had 25; Bennington County had 19; Franklin County had 16; Washington County had 15; Addison County had eight; Windsor County had six; Windham County had four; Orleans County had three; Lamoille County had two; and Caledonia, Essex and Orange counties each had one. Grand Isle County had no new cases.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 343.2 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 261.5, while the rate in Windham County is 193.2.
Bennington County has reported 281 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 46. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 398 over the same period.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day. The death toll remains at 183, the department reported.
Fifty-nine Vermonters are hospitalized with the disease, and 17 of those patients are in intensive care units.
So far, 312,270 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests dipped slightly, to 1.8 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 147 since Friday, to 9,675.
The health department reported that 372 people were being monitored for the disease as of Wednesday, an increase of 17 from Sunday. Of these, 186 are visitors to Vermont.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VACCINATIONS REACH 10.7% OF VERMONTERS
According to the state, as of Saturday, 60,425 Vermonters have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That number represents 10.7 percent of those who are over age 16 and eligible to receive the vaccine, an increase of four-tenths of a percent over Friday.
In Bennington County, 11.1 percent of those eligible had received at least one dose as of Saturday. Numbers are not reported on Mondays.
The state is in its second week of administering vaccine to those ages 75 and older. To schedule an appointment, visit https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine. Those without internet access can call 855-722-7878.
EXPERT TO GIVE FREE TALK ON COVID-19 VACCINES
Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning welcomes science writer Ricki Lewis to talk about COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. This talk will explore the viral enemy and how the immune system responds. Also covered in this talk will be herd immunity, the FDA approval process for vaccines, and the types of vaccines and how they work. This lecture is free to the community, registration required. For more information or to register, call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org.