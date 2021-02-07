THE NUMBERS
Two Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past two days, bringing the death toll to 183, the state Department of Health reported.
The state department reported 150 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and 129 on Sunday, for a weekend total of 279. The reported total of 12,900 is 288 higher than the total reported Friday. The department did not explain the discrepancy.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 337.9 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 258.9, while the rate in Windham County is 192.3.
Bennington County has reported 283 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 54. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 385 over the same period.
Sixty-five Vermonters are hospitalized with the disease, and 20 of those patients are in intensive care units.
All of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past two days. Chittenden County had 65 new cases; Franklin County had 45; Rutland County had 41; Washington County had 34; Bennington County had 26; Addison County had 19; Windsor County had 14; Caledonia and Orleans counties each had nine; Orange County had six; Lamoille County had four; Windham County had three; and Essex and Grand Isle counties each had two.
So far, 311,310 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests rose slightly to 1.9 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 402 since Friday, to 9,528.
The department reported that 355 people were being monitored for the disease as of Wednesday, a decrease of 70 from Friday. Of these, 183 are visitors to Vermont.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VACCINATIONS REACH 10.7% OF VERMONTERS
According to the state, 60,425 Vermonters have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That number represents 10.7 percent of those who are over age 16 and eligible to receive the vaccine, an increase of four-tenths of a percent over Friday.
In Bennington County, 11.1 percent of those eligible have received at least one dose.
The state is in its second week of administering vaccine to those ages 75 and older. To schedule an appointment, visit https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine. Those without internet access can call 855-722-7878.
EXPERT TO GIVE FREE TALK ON COVID-19 VACCINES
Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning welcomes science writer Ricki Lewis to talk about COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, Feb. 9 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. This talk will explore the viral enemy and how the immune system responds. Also covered in this talk will be herd immunity, the FDA approval process for vaccines, and the types of vaccines and how they work. This lecture is free to the community, registration required. For more information or to register, call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org.
BENNINGTON COLLEGE PREPARES FOR STUDENTS’ RETURN
Bennington College is preparing for “a rigorous sequence of testing and quarantining” when students return on Feb. 13 and 14, college President Laura Walker said in a message on the school’s website.
“The coronavirus continues to spread rapidly across the country and our ability to prevent and contain positive cases upon arrival will be critical to our success this term,” Walker said. “If you are a student, faculty or staff member planning to come to campus in February, I urge you to exercise extreme discipline with masking, distancing, and limited travel over the next two weeks.
“The most effective way to keep COVID-19 off the Bennington campus is to quarantine now and arrive healthy. At this time, vaccines are only available in Vermont to people who are 75 years old and older. Some students and faculty have been able to get vaccines, and I urge anyone who has the opportunity to be vaccinated to avail themselves of this life saving tool in whatever state they may be eligible,” Walker said.
There are currently no active COVID-19 cases on the campus, she said.
VERMONT GETS $26M IN VIRUS FUNDING FOR PUBLIC TRANSIT
The state of Vermont is getting more than $26 million in federal coronavirus relief spending to support to public transit across the state.
The state says the money from the the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act may be used to pay for 100 percent of public transit operations and vehicles.
Most federal funds for public transit have a 20-percent or 50-percent non-federal funds match, usually paid by the state.
With the funding, the Agency of Transportation will be able to temporarily reduce the amount of state and local funds needed for statewide transit service.
The money will allow the agency to replace as many as 30 buses, fund energy-efficient projects, and construct office space in the Rutland region. Operations and payroll are top priorities, and the federal funding will also be used to purchase PPE and sanitize buses.
“In a rural state like ours, Vermonters rely on public transit to get to work, buy groceries, see a doctor, and stay connected to their communities,” U.S. Sens. Patrick Leahy, Bernie Sanders and U.S. Rep. Peter Welch said in a statement.
CONN. EXPECTS COVID-19 FUNDING
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Saturday he expects Connecticut will receive a large influx of federal funding from President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief legislation that is working its way through Congress, money that can be used to ramp up vaccinations throughout the state.
‘Hundreds of millions of dollars will come to Connecticut so we can vaccinate everyone. And we need to do it as quickly as possible,” said Blumenthal, who was on hand for a vaccination clinic at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford.
The Senate early Friday approved a measure that would let Democrats muscle Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan through the chamber without Republican support. That package, which includes $160 billion in funding for vaccination and testing efforts, now returns to the House for further action.
Blumenthal said large vaccination sites like the one at the baseball stadium in Hartford are going to be needed as more vaccines are approved and more doses are delivered to the state.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, a fellow Democrat, said he expected more than 200 people would be vaccinated on Saturday. While the city plans to hold another event at the ballpark next weekend, Bronin said there are smaller clinics being held during the week, as well as mobile units that are going to people’s homes and neighborhoods.
Appointment-only vaccination clinics were being held throughout the state on Saturday. Currently, residents 75 years and older are allowed to get the shot.
The seven-day average of daily new cases in Connecticut stood at about 1,336 on Friday, down from 2,056 on Jan. 22.
MAINE ISSUES WARNING OVER MASKS AT MEETINGS
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey has warned Androscoggin county commissioners that they must abide by the governor’s executive order requiring masks at public meetings.
In a letter sent Friday to the commission’s chairperson, Frey wrote that not only are face masks now mandated for public meetings, they’re also the smart way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“My office has received reports that at one or more public meetings of the Androscoggin County Commissioners, there were individuals in attendance, including commissioners, who were not wearing masks,” Frey wrote in the letter, The Portland Press Herald reported.
The warning comes after the commission met Wednesday to consider a resolution against mask-wearing. Many of those at the meeting were not wearing masks. The commission voted 4-3 to postpone action on the resolution.
Following the meeting, Androscoggin County Sheriff Eric Samson said Thursday that he and his staffers won’t attend future meetings in person because of the risk of contracting COVID-19.
UNH CANCELS OVERSEAS PROGRAMS
The University of New Hampshire has canceled overseas programs for this summer and the fall, citing uncertainty about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the emergence of new variants of the virus and restrictions on U.S. travel.
The decision was announced Jan. 27 by the UNH Global office and the Education Abroad team.
“We thought it would be important to be transparent and send this message at the beginning of the semester, so that students can plan accordingly,” said Leonie Meijer, interim director of education abroad.
Students can petition to override this decision on a case-by-case basis. Examples of possible exceptions are travel to a country that permits entry for study or internships and exchanges accepting U.S. students.