THE NUMBERS
The state Department of Health reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The reported total of 12,612 is 109 higher than the total reported Thursday. The department did not explain the discrepancy.
Bennington County reported 26 new cases Friday, the highest among Vermont's 14 counties and roughly a quarter of the state total.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 330.3 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 258.4, while the rate in Windham County is 190.4.
Bennington County has reported 312 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 60. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 414 over the same period.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the department reported Friday. The death toll stands at 181.
Fifty-five Vermonters are hospitalized with the disease, and 17 of those patients are in intensive care units.
All but one of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Bennington County had 26; Rutland County had 25; Chittenden County had 17; Franklin County had eight; Caledonia County had seven; Washington and Windsor counties each had six; Orleans and Windham counties each had four; and Addison, Grand Isle, Lamoille and Orange counties each had one. Essex County had no new cases.
So far, 308,813 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests remains at 1.8 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 173 since Thursday, to 9,126.
The department reported that 425 people were being monitored for the disease as of Wednesday, an increase of 13 from Thursday. Of these, 192 are visitors to Vermont.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VACCINATIONS REACH 10.3% OF VERMONTERS
According to the state, 58,219 Vermonters have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That number represents 10.3 percent of those who are over age 16 and eligible to receive the vaccine, an increase of three-tenths of a percent over Thursday.
In Bennington County, 10.8 percent of those eligible have received at least one dose.
The state is in its second week of administering vaccine to those ages 75 and older. To schedule an appointment, visit https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine. Those without internet access can call 855-722-7878.