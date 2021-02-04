THE NUMBERS
Two Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the state Department of Health reported Thursday. The death toll is now 181.
The department reported 165 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The reported total of 12,503 is 174 higher than the total reported Wednesday. The department did not explain the discrepancy.
Bennington County continues to have the highest rate of COVID-19 among Vermont counties, at 321.9 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 253.9, while the rate in Windham County is 190.4.
Bennington County has reported 309 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 66. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 471 over the same period.
Sixty Vermonters are hospitalized with the disease, and 12 of those patients are in intensive care units.
Twelve of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 41 new cases; Rutland County had 29; Franklin County had 22; Bennington County had 18; Washington County had 16; Windsor County had 13; Orleans County had seven; Lamoille County had five; Addison, Caledonia and Orange counties each had four; and Windham County had two. Essex and Grand Isle counties reported no new cases.
So far, 308,055 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests edged down to 1.8 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 194 since Wednesday, to 8,953.
The department reported that 412 people were being monitored for the disease as of Wednesday, an increase of nine from Wednesday. Of these, 175 are visitors to Vermont.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VACCINATIONS REACH 10% OF VERMONTERS
Ten percent of Vermonters who are age 16 and older have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the Department of Health reported Thursday. According to the state, 57,051 Vermonters have so far received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In Bennington County, 10.7 percent of those eligible have received at least one dose.
The state is in its second week of administering vaccine to those ages 75 and older. To schedule an appointment, visit https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine. Those without internet access can call 855-722-7878.
COLLEGE PRESIDENT SHARES QUARANTINE WITH STUDENTS
A Vermont college president moved into a dormitory among the students to share their experience coping with the COVID-19 quarantine for a few days.
Norwich University President Mark Anarumo moved into the dormitory on the Northfield campus last Friday and stayed until Tuesday. He's now traveling and is planning to return to another Norwich dorm after he completes his own quarantine on his return to Vermont, Norwich spokesperson Daphne Larkin said Thursday.
Dozens of Norwich students who returned for the second semester have tested positive for the coronavirus and students are mostly quarantined to their rooms.
"So when we announced the in-room quarantine there was a lot of stress and tension so I figured, you know, I am just going to live in the dorm with them," Anarumo told mychamplainvalley.com.
"I just wanted to live like the students for a while to have a shared experience to show them I understand, modeling is the most critical component of leadership," he said.
Student David McQuillan, a junior from Vernon Township, New Jersey, who lives a few floors below Anarumo said some students might have been a little uneasy at first.
"It's scary that the president comes in to live with you, but he's very personable," McQuillan said.
COLCHESTER WOMAN, 105, VACCINATED
A 105-year-old woman from Colchester was among the first of 160 people to be vaccinated on Wednesday at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex as part of Vermont's next phase of vaccinations, according to the University of Vermont Medical Center.
"It makes me feel good and secure," Sophie Connors said, according to a statement from the hospital.
Vermonters in that age group must make an appointment to get the vaccine. The state started vaccinating that population last week.
"It's the thing to do to get rid of this COVID," Connors said, after getting the first dose, according to the medical center. "You have to get your shot, wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands, and keep your distance."
9 NEW CORRECTIONS CASES
The Vermont Department of Corrections is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 among staff and inmates.
The department reported Thursday that four inmates at the Northwest State Correction Facility in St. Albans tested positive, along with three staff members at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, one staff member at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury and one staff member at the St. Albans Probation and Parole office.
The three facilities are on full lockdown as is the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
In total 58 staff members and 251 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since March.