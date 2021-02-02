THE NUMBERS
Three Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the state Department of Health reported Tuesday. The death toll is now 179.
The department reported 129 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The reported total of 12,329 is 133 higher than the total reported Tuesday. The department did not explain the discrepancy.
Bennington County continues to have the highest rate of COVID-19 among Vermont counties, at 315.7 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 251.3, while the rate in Windham County is 189.7.
Bennington County has reported 307 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 73. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 453 over the same period.
Fifty-two Vermonters are hospitalized with the disease, and eight of those patients are in intensive care units.
All of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Addison County: 7. Bennington County:19. Caledonia County: 6. Chittenden County: 21. Essex County: 1. Franklin County:14. Grand Isle: 1. Lamoille County: 2. Orange County: 3. Orleans County: 3. Rutland County: 27. Washington County: 19. Windham County: 2. Windsor County: 4.
So far, 894,557 people have been tested. The reported seven-day average for positive tests edged down to 1.9 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 178 since Tuesday, to 8,759.
The department reported that 403 people were being monitored for the disease as of Wednesday, a decrease of six from Tuesday. Of these, 168 are visitors to Vermont.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
Meals program seeks funds
Organizers of a program that buys meals from Vermont restaurants and distributes them across the state during the pandemic are working to find funding to keep the program going through the end of the state of emergency.
Everyone Eats buys meals from restaurants and distributes them through 14 hubs. At the end of last year, the program was paused because of funding concerns.
The only requirement for those served by Everyone Eats is to certify that their access to food has been hurt by the pandemic.
Organizers announced it would resume last month, but they could promise to keep it going for only three weeks while they look for longer-term funding.
“Right now what we’re looking at is trying to secure funds through the fiscal year, so June 30,” said Jean Hamilton, Everyone Eats statewide coordinator for Southeastern Vermont Community Action.
The Rutland Herald reports officials are considering adjusting the program to include ways to reach more people in marginalized communities and how to reach as many restaurants as possible.
Hamilton said funding from the Legislature is contingent on reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is contingent on the state of emergency being in place.
Gov. Phil Scott issued the state of emergency in March to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. It has been extended every month. and there is no indication when it will be lifted.
Everyone Eats distributes meals with partners in religion, education and health care. Farmers benefit because some of the restaurants need more products.
Hamilton said all the hubs are now up and running.