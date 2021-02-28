Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Saturday welcomed the federal Food and Drug Administration’s granting of emergency use authorization for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, saying the move would speed up the state’s vaccination efforts.
“Given the limited supply of vaccine to date, Vermont’s age-banded rollout strategy has relied on the data and science with the primary objective of preserving life. We have made important progress and are already seeing fewer cases among those at highest risk,” Scott said in a statement. “With a new vaccine coming online, we will be able to scale up our efforts, speed up our timeframes and broaden our eligibility faster.”
“This is another significant step forward in our work to end this pandemic and I join many in Vermont and across the country welcoming this news,” he said.
Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only a single dose. This is key when vaccines are in short supply. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine can also be stored at much warmer temperatures than the other vaccines.
Researchers found the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be slightly less effective at preventing all illness — 64 percent overall — but was still 82 percent effective at preventing severe disease. The FDA report also indicates that the vaccine protects against other variants from Britain and Brazil, too.
THE NUMBERS
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past two days, according to the Vermont Department of Health. The state’s death toll remains at 204.
Twenty-five Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Sunday, and eight of those patients were in intensive care units.
The health department reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Saturday, and 100 on Sunday, for a total of 230. The new cumulative total is 15,198, which is 235 higher than Friday’s total.
All of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past two days. Chittenden County had 55; Franklin County had 34; Orleans County had 31; Rutland County had 22; Addison County had 15; Lamoille County had 14; Bennington and Windsor counties each had 11; Caledonia County had eight; Orange County had seven; Grand Isle and Windham counties each had six; Washington County had three; and Essex County had two.
According to Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development figures, Bennington County has 65.48 active cases per 10,000 residents, double the statewide average of 32.48 per 10,000. Windham County is slightly under the state average, with 30.76 per 10,000.
Bennington County has reported 136 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 88. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 439 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 405.3 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 296.1, while the rate in Windham County is 224.3.
So far, 330,640 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has dipped to 1.4 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 246 since Friday, to 12,532.
As of last week, numbers for monitoring are no longer reported on the dashboard. The health department said it is continuing to internally track travelers and contacts monitored, and people who have completed monitoring.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
STATE: 18.1% OF ALL VERMONTERS NOW VACCINATED
The Vermont Department of Health reported Saturday that 100,549 Vermonters have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That represents 18.1 percent of all Vermonters over the age of 16, an increase of half a percentage point from Wednesday.
The figure is 19.8 percent for Bennington County, and 16.1 percent for Windham County.
So far, the state has received 194,500 doses of vaccine, 154,100 of which have been administered.
STATEWIDE MAPLE EVENT CANCELED IN VT.
Another event canceled by the coronavirus pandemic is the annual Maple Open House Weekend in Vermont.
The event, in which maple syrup makers in the country’s top maple producing state open their sugar houses to the public, has been canceled for a second year in the row. A similar event in Maine was canceled last year but is slated to go forward in late March this time.
“It’s kind of a bummer, but probably the right decision,” Jenna Baird who runs the retail portion of Baird Farm told the Rutland Herald.
“We usually do it both days … and we estimated around 700 people in two days, so it’s grown to be quite the event on our farm,” Baird said. “Everyone does it a little bit differently, but we try to promote it a lot. We do free rosemary waffles, we do free tours all day — stuff like that.”
The decision to cancel the event for a second year came after talking to members who said they weren’t comfortable participating because of the pandemic, said Cory Ayotte, communications director for the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association.
Many producers reported an increase in online maple sales early in the pandemic, she said.
PROGRESS ON HIGH-RISK COMMUNITIES IN MASS.
The number of cities and towns in Massachusetts that the state has designated as among the highest risk for COVID-19 transmission continues to fall.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said 28 municipalities were in the state’s “red” category for COVID-19 risk as of late February. More than 100 communities were in the highest risk category two weeks ago.
The communities that remain at highest risk are scattered around the state. They include small towns such as Acushnet and Rutland and cities such as Chicopee and Fall River. Boston is listed in the “yellow,” or moderate, category.
“The public health risk reduction measures remain the same. Individuals must continue to wear masks or face coverings while out in public, maintain 6-foot social distancing, stay home when you are sick, and get tested if you have symptoms or are identified as a close contact,” the department said in a statement.
NUMBERS HOLD STEADY ACROSS NEW ENGLAND
The positivity rate in Connecticut is holding steady, as it is in all six states in New England, where positivity rates are either declining or staying about the same.
The latest average positivity rate in Connecticut is 3.38 percent. State health departments are calculating positivity rate differently across the country, but for Connecticut the AP calculates the rate by dividing new cases by test specimens using data from The COVID Tracking Project.
The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Connecticut did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 3.46 percent on Feb. 13 to 3.38 percent on Feb. 27.
NEW CASES TREND DOWNWARD IN R.I.
The Rhode Island Department of Health said the number of new cases in the state trended downward over the past week.
The department said the number of new cases per 100,000 was about 210. For the preceding week, it was nearly 250, the department said.
The number of new hospital admissions also fell slightly.
The health department also said more than 71,000 Rhode Islanders are now fully vaccinated against the virus.
SEN. COLLINS: RECONSIDER US-CANADA BORDER RESTRICTIONS
Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine wants the Biden administration to reconsider U.S.-Canada border restrictions that were imposed a year ago because of the pandemic.
Her letter came less than a week after Department of Homeland Security announced that the U.S., Mexico and Canada had jointly agreed to maintain land border restrictions until March 21.
Collins wrote in a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that an “equitable solution” is needed for border communities that recognizes lower risk levels.
“While I appreciate the need to limit nonessential travel into the United States in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19, these restrictions should reflect the localized risk levels along our border, and allow for certain common-sense exceptions, such as visits among close relatives or day-to-day local commerce in low-COVID-19 transmission areas,” Collins wrote.
As it stands, only Canadian citizens, Americans with dual citizenship and family members and romantic partners are allowed to cross for nonessential purposes.
Associated Press writer Lisa Rathke contributed to this report in Montpelier, Vermont.