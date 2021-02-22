THE NUMBERS
One Vermonter died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported Monday. The state’s death toll is now 198.
Thirty-seven Vermonters are hospitalized with the disease, and 13 of those patients are in intensive care units.
The health department reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Monday. The new cumulative total of 14,608 cases is 215 higher than Sunday’s total. The department did not explain the discrepancy.
All but one of 14 of Vermont’s counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 40 new cases; Bennington County had 12; Rutland County had nine; Franklin, Washington and Windham counties each had seven; Lamoille County had six; Windsor County had five; Addison County had three; Caledonia and Orange counties each had two; and Grand Isle and Orleans counties each had one. Essex County had no new cases.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 388.4 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 286.3, while the rate in Windham County is 218.2.
Bennington County has reported 165 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 83. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 450 over the same period.
So far, 325,694 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests remains at 1.6 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 112 since Sunday, to 11,761.
As of Monday, numbers for monitoring are no longer reported on the dashboard. The health department said it is continuing to internally track travelers and contacts monitored, and people who have completed monitoring.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
STATE: 15.5% OF ALL VERMONTERS NOW VACCINATED
The Vermont Department of Health reported Saturday that 86,086 Vermonters have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That represents 15.5 percent of all Vermonters over the age of 16.
The figure is 16.5 percent for Bennington County, and 13.6 percent for Windham County.
The COVID-19 vaccine dashboard is not updated on Sundays or Mondays.