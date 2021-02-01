THE NUMBERS
One Vermonter died of COVID-19 over the past day, the state Department of Health reported Tuesday. The death toll is now 176.
The department reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The reported total of 12,196 is 113 higher than the total reported Monday. The department did not explain the discrepancy.
Bennington County continues to have the highest rate of COVID-19 among Vermont counties, at 310.4 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 250.0, while the rate in Windham County is 189.2. Over the past two weeks, the towns of Bennington, Manchester and Winhall have each had more than 80 new cases per 10,000 residents.
Bennington County has reported 313 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 77. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 468 over the same period.
Fifty-four Vermonters are hospitalized with the disease, and 12 of those patients are in intensive care units.
Ten of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Rutland County had 41; Chittenden County had 21; Franklin County had 14; Bennington County had eight; Washington County had seven; Windsor County had six; Caledonia County had five; Orleans County had three; Addison County had two; and Orange County had one. Essex, Grand Isle, Lamoille and Windham counties had no new cases.
So far, 305,785 people have been tested. The reported seven-day average for positive tests edged up to 2.1 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 313 since Monday, to 8,581.
The department reported that 409 people were being monitored for the disease as of Tuesday, a decrease of one from Monday. Of these, 166 are visitors to Vermont.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
9.7% OF VERMONTERS HAVE RECEIVED VACCINE
The Department of Health reported Tuesday that 55,030 Vermonters have so far received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That represents 9.7 percent of those age 16 and older who can receive the vaccine, and an increase of nine-tenths of one percent over Saturday.
In Bennington County, 10.5 percent of those eligible have received at least one dose.
The state is in its second week of administering vaccine to those ages 75 and older. To schedule an appointment, visit https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine. Those without internet access can call 855-722-7878.
STATE PREPARES TO EASE RESTRICTIONS AT LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES
Vermont officials are beginning to make plans to allow residents of long-term-care facilities to have more contact with each other and the outside world, Vermont officials said Tuesday.
The move comes after 85 percent of people living in Vermont long-term care facilities, which include skilled nursing facilities, residential care and assisted living facilities, have had at least the first of the two doses of the vaccine that provides immunity to COVID-19, Vermont Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said during the twice-weekly virus briefing.
No date has been set to ease those visiting restrictions, but with such a large percentage of residents having received the shots, it is a big step toward allowing those people to have more contact with each other and the outside world.
“Our seniors living in long-term care facilities have been isolated for far too long and it is our hope to reestablish those social connections as soon as possible,” Smith said.