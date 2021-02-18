THE NUMBERS
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported Thursday. The state’s death toll remains at 193.
Thirty-seven Vermonters are hospitalized with the disease, and 13 of those patients are in intensive care units.
The health department reported a cumulative total of 14,251 COVID-19 cases in Vermont, an increase of 102 from Thursday’s total. Officially, the state reported 97 new cases. The difference was not explained.
Thirteen of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Addison County:1. Bennington County: 5. Caledonia County: 2. Chittenden County: 37. Essex County: 0. Franklin County: 12. Grand Isle County: 2. Lamoille County: 7. Orange County: 1. Orleans County: 6. Rutland County: 6. Washington County: 3. Windham County: 11. Windsor County: 4.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 379.4 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 278.9, while the rate in Windham County is 212.6.
Bennington County has reported 178 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 68. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 434 over the same period.
So far, 322,613 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests rose slightly to 1.8 percent, up from 1.7 percent on Thursday.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 157 since Thursday, to 11,378.
The health department reported that 441 people were being monitored for the disease as of Friday, an increase of five from Thursday. Of these, 245 are visitors to Vermont.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
UPS STORE
UPS has severed its relationship with a Vermont store that refused to comply with the state’s mask rules designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
In a Thursday statement the company said it ended its franchise deal with the store in Newport after it refused to comply with the company’s uniform policy, which includes wearing masks.
“We take customer safety very seriously and made repeated attempts to gain compliance from this franchise owner,” the statement said. “However, those attempts were ignored and as a result, we have terminated our relationship with this franchise owner, effective close of business Thursday, February 18.”
Facial coverings in stores are required as part of Vermont’s efforts to combat the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
A sign posted on the store’s door said, “We choose not to wear a mask.”
“If you’re uncomfortable with this, we ask that you do not come in to ensure you’re comfort,” it said. “If you decide to come in do not ask us to put a mask on.”
On Friday, a person who answered the phone at the store declined to comment.
Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said his office sent the store two cease-and-desist orders, one in November and one on Wednesday. The Wednesday letter said refusal to comply could lead to unspecified enforcement actions.
“Look, Vermonters are law-abiding good people, but at some point in time, we are going to have to take action,” Donovan said. “We have done it before, we are prepared to do it here, and if there is not compliance that’s where we are going to end up.”