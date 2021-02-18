THE NUMBERS
Two Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported Thursday. The state’s death toll is now 193.
Thirty-eight Vermonters are hospitalized with the disease, and 13 of those patients are in intensive care units.
The health department reported a cumulative total of 14,149 COVID-19 cases in Vermont, an increase of 153 from Wednesday’s total.
All but one of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 39; Windham County had 15; Franklin County had 14; Rutland County had 13; Bennington and Washington counties each had 12; Addison County had eight; Windsor County had six; Caledonia, Lamoille and Orleans counties each had three; Orange County had two; and Grand Isle County had one. Essex County had no new cases.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 377.5 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 276.7, while the rate in Windham County is 209.3.
Bennington County has reported 197 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 60. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 417 over the same period.
So far, 321,462 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests remains at 1.7 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 149 since Wednesday, to 11,221.
The health department reported that 436 people were being monitored for the disease as of Thursday, an increase of 11 from Wednesday. Of these, 247 are visitors to Vermont.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VACCINATIONS REACH 14.5% OF VERMONTERS
According to the state, as of Thursday, 80,909 Vermonters have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That number represents 14.5 percent of those who are over age 16 and eligible to receive the vaccine, an increase of three-tenths of a percentage point since Wednesday.
In Bennington County, 15.5 percent of those eligible had received at least one dose as of Tuesday. In Windham County, that figure was 12.7 percent.
UVM REPORTS NEARLY 80 CASES SINCE START OF SEMESTER
The University of Vermont has reported nearly 80 confirmed COVID-19 cases among students during the first two weeks of the spring semester.
The school sent an email to the UVM community on Wednesday after 46 students tested positive for COVID-19 in one week, the Burlington Free Press reported.
"We write now both to put that number in perspective, but also, importantly, to remind everyone of the critical importance of all COVID protocols," said the email from Patricia Prelock, provost and senior vice president, and Gary Derr, vice president for operations and public safety.
The school reported a total of 99 student cases last semester from Aug. 7 to Nov. 24.
University spokesperson Enrique Corredera told the newspaper that the school anticipated higher case counts this semester due to trends locally and around the country.
BURLINGTON MARATHON POSTPONED
The annual marathon in Burlington has been rescheduled from May to October because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers of the People's United Bank Vermont City Marathon & Relay announced the move on Wednesday.
"We would like this race to be a celebration of our freedom to run and share that joy with our entire community," Peter Delaney, executive director of RunVermont, said in a written statement. "We're optimistic that we'll be in better shape to make that vision a reality with a few additional months to let COVID conditions settle out."
Last year, the marathon was rescheduled and then canceled.
Many of the runners who had signed up deferred their race registrations to this year so RunVermont will not immediately accept new registrations for the Oct. 24 race, organizers said. The 2020 registrants will be contacted with instructions to reregister for this year's marathon and relay or to defer until spring of next year, they said.