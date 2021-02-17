THE NUMBERS
The Vermont Department of Health reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the second day of a decline in cases, although the reported cumulative total of 13,996 represents an increase of 134 from Tuesday's total. The health department did not explain the discrepancy.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the health department reported Wednesday. The state’s death toll remains at 191.
Forty-four Vermonters are hospitalized with the disease, and eight of those patients are in intensive care units.
Eleven of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 21; Franklin County had nine; Rutland County had seven; Windham and Windsor counties each had four; Bennington, Caledonia and Washington counties each had three; Addison and Orange counties each had two; and Essex County had one. Grand Isle, Lamoille and Orleans counties had no new cases.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 374.4 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 2723.6, while the rate in Windham County is 205.8.
Bennington County has reported 206 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 48. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 406 over the same period.
So far, 320,798 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has risen slightly to 1.7 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 269 since Tuesday, to 11,072.
The health department reported that 425 people were being monitored for the disease as of Wednesday, an increase of 20 from Tuesday. Of these, 234 are visitors to Vermont.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
STATE ADJUSTS VACCINE TOTALS
To align with the Centers for Disease Control’s reporting, the Vermont Department of Health announced Wednesday that it is removing the number of doses received for the Veterans Administration and the National Guard from the number of vaccine doses received. This accounts for about 8,300 doses.
VACCINATIONS REACH 14.2% OF VERMONTERS
According to the state, as of Wednesday, 78,974 Vermonters have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That number represents 14.2 percent of those who are over age 16 and eligible to receive the vaccine, an increase of two-tenths of a percentage point since Tuesday. The vaccination dashboard is not updated on Sundays and Mondays.
In Bennington County, 15.0 percent of those eligible had received at least one dose as of Tuesday. In Windham County, that figure was 12.0 percent.
FORECLOSURE BANS EXTENDED
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have extended their bans on foreclosures to March 31. FHA, USDA and VA have extended their bans to June 30. This means that if you have a federally backed mortgage, your lender cannot take any action to foreclose on your home until after those dates. If you are experiencing a hardship, you can also get a longer "forbearance" for your mortgage. That is the term used when a lender agrees to put off until later the payments due on your mortgage. More information is available at https://vtlawhelp.org/foreclosures-coronavirus.
VERMONT HEALTH CONNECT OPENS SPECIAL ENROLLMENT PERIOD
Due to the COVID-19 emergency, Vermont Health Connect has opened a special enrollment period from Feb. 16 through May 14. During this time, any uninsured Vermonter can sign up for a qualified health plan through Vermont Health Connect. Qualified families can also get financial help paying for coverage. For more information, call 855-899-9600 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, or visit https://portal.healthconnect.vermont.gov/VTHBELand/welcome.action.