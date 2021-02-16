THE NUMBERS
One Vermonter died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported Tuesday. The state’s death toll is now 191.
Thirty-seven Vermonters are hospitalized with the disease, and 12 of those patients are in intensive care units.
The department reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a sharp drop from previous days, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 13,862. Four of those new cases were in Bennington County.
Eleven of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 18; Rutland County had eight; Franklin County had six; Addison County had five; Bennington County had four; Lamoille and Windsor counties each had three; Caledonia and Windham counties each had two; and Essex and Washington counties each had one. Grand Isle, Orange and Orleans counties had no new cases.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 373.3 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 272.3, while the rate in Windham County is 204.2.
Bennington County has reported 225 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 47. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 406 over the same period.
So far, 319,510 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has dipped to 1.6 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by five since Monday, to 10,803.
The health department reported that 405 people were being monitored for the disease as of Tuesday, an increase of 23 from Monday. Of these, 217 are visitors to Vermont.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VACCINATIONS REACH 14.0% OF VERMONTERS
According to the state, as of Tuesday, 78,206 Vermonters have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That number represents 14.0 percent of those who are over age 16 and eligible to receive the vaccine, an increase of one percentage point since Saturday. The vaccination dashboard is not updated on Sundays and Mondays.
In Bennington County, 14.9 percent of those eligible had received at least one dose as of Tuesday. In Windham County, that figure was 12.0 percent.