THE NUMBERS
The Vermont Department of Health reported 145 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and 118 cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 13,677.
All of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past two days. Chittenden County had 77; Franklin County had 37; Bennington County had 36; Rutland County had 30; Washington County had 27; Windsor County had 16; Lamoille County had 10; Windham County had eight; Addison County had seven; Caledonia and Essex counties each had five; Orange and Orleans counties each had two; and Grand Isle County had one.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past two days, the health department reported. The death toll remains at 189.
Forty-five Vermonters are hospitalized with the disease, and 11 of those patients are in intensive care units.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 366.0 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 268.7, while the rate in Windham County is 200.7.
Bennington County has reported 223 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 43. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 399 over the same period.
So far, 317,470 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests remains at 1.7 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 328 since Friday, to 10,659.
The health department reported that 355 people were being monitored for the disease as of Sunday, a decrease of 38 from Friday. Of these, 184 are visitors to Vermont.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VACCINATIONS REACH 13.0% OF VERMONTERS
According to the state, as of Saturday, 72,540 Vermonters have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That number represents 13.0 percent of those who are over age 16 and eligible to receive the vaccine, an increase of one-half of a percent over Friday. The vaccination dashboard is not updated on Sundays.
In Bennington County, 13.7 percent of those eligible had received at least one dose as of Saturday. In Windham County, that figure was 11.3 percent.
GOV. SCOTT EXTENDS STATE OF EMERGENCY
Gov. Phil Scott will be extending the pandemic-related state of emergency on Monday for another month.
"This is simply the tool we need to respond to the pandemic," he said Friday during his twice-weekly virus briefing.
He said he's hopeful that there will not be too many more of these extensions in the future as more Vermonters get vaccinated, particularly those vulnerable to severe illness or death.
Then "we'll begin to again turn the spigot once more and get back to whatever normal will be," Scott said.
DECEMBER WAS DEADLIEST MONTH, STATE REPORTS
Since the beginning of the pandemic, December had the highest number of COVID-19 deaths, with 71, the Vermont Department of Health reported on Friday.
There were 31 deaths in April, 30 in November, 25 in March, and 24 in January, the department said in its weekly spotlight report. In all other months, there were zero to two deaths reported.
Sixty-five percent of deaths have been among the residents of long-term care facilities, and 71 percent of deaths have been associated with an outbreak, the department said.
Eighty percent of deaths have occurred within 21 days of symptom onset, or the date the person tested positive for COVID-19, the department said.
ORGANIZATION VACCINATES VERMONTERS WHO CANNOT LEAVE THEIR HOMES
A nursing organization that operates in Vermont and New Hampshire is working to vaccinate people in who cannot leave their homes.
In its first week, Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire vaccinated more than 200 Vermonters.
The organization finalizing a plan to bring those vaccines to New Hampshire, Director of External Relations and Service Excellence Hilary Davis told WMUR-TV.
"It is being talked about. It's not being ignored," Davis said. "We just haven't really come up with a defined plan yet."
The state of Vermont contracted Visiting Nurse and Hospice and others to deliver the vaccine.
Davis said the vaccine recipients have been grateful.
"They've been living in fear and just really worried, and now they're much more at peace just knowing that this is available," she said.
Rosemarie Duffy is one of these recipients, and she was vaccinated on her birthday.
"It's the best birthday I've had in years." Duffy said. "I don't care if nothing else happens today. This happened."
VNH will be back at Duffy's house in the next few weeks for her second dose.
DOCTORS DECRY SHIFT IN MASS. VACCINATION PLAN
Some Massachusetts hospital leaders and physicians said they disagree with a plan by the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker to halt vaccine distribution to hospitals and primary care offices so they can place the focus on vaccination sites.
But the state's top health official said hospitals were scheduling more vaccine appointments than the state's supply of vaccine against COVID-19 could meet.
"We all need to understand that we have a limited supply," said Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders.
"The demand is great and the supply from the federal government is flat — 108,000 doses a week," she said. "We want to ensure that we have the supply to meet scheduled appointments."
Dr. David Rosman, president of the Massachusetts Medical Society, told The Boston Globe he feared the state had chosen "efficiency at the cost of equity." He said some communities of color are more likely to trust their physicians.
"People have a trusting relationship with their doctor, and when their doctor says, 'This is safe and as soon as my family is eligible I will get it for them,' then patients are more willing," he said.
On Thursday, the state told Massachusetts hospitals to stop scheduling new vaccine appointments. The state intends to focus on on mass vaccination sites, retail pharmacies and community health centers until more vaccine is available.
Once the next vaccine is authorized, possibly later this month, more vaccine will be available for hospitals.
MASS. GOV. BLAMES TIGHT VACCINE SUPPLY
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said he is frustrated that a tight vaccine supply is preventing health care providers from vaccinating as many people against COVID-19 as they can.
Baker said the state has the capacity to administer 242,000 doses of vaccine a week, but has only been receiving 103,000 to 106,000 doses a week.
"At this point, we have far more capacity to deliver vaccine than we have available vaccine," Baker said Saturday after touring a mass vaccination site at the Eastfield Mall Springfield. "I'd like to get to the point where we are in the business of delivering as much vaccine as we possibly can given the capacity we have built to the people of the commonwealth, because, let's face it, this is big a part of helping us get over COVID and getting it behind us."
Massachusetts has now administered more than 1 million doses of vaccine, Baker said.
The focus in Massachusetts will remain on making sure as many residents who are 75 and older get vaccinated before expanding vaccine eligibility, Baker said.
MAINE COLLEGE ENDS BASKETBALL SEASON EARLY
The University of Maine men's basketball team is ending its 2020-2021 season because of challenges posed by COVID-19.
The team, which had played nine games this season, had not been cleared for practice or competition since Jan. 17.
The final decision to end the season was made by the team Friday.
"Our players' safety and well-being will always come first," said head Coach Richard Barron. "We simply could not safely put a team on the floor over the next few weeks or safely return players to playing after over six weeks off."
Athletic Director Ken Ralph praised the decision, saying the physical and mental health of those involved is the most important thing.
"With the constant interruptions to their season, it would be tough to prepare again for the rigors of Division I competition," Ralph said. "Without knowing when we may be cleared to field a team again, we must also be fair to the other league members as they look to schedule the remainder of their seasons."
WORKFORCE TRAINING BILL ADVANCES IN N.H.
A bill aimed at helping people re-enter the workforce after the coronavirus pandemic has cleared the state Senate.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, would create a workforce pathway program modeled on programs in other states that offer short term training to meet demand in specific industries such as health care, advanced manufacturing, technology trades and automotive.
He says such programs save employers money in recruitment and training, while also filling crucial workforce needs.
The bill passed the Senate Thursday on a vote of 22-2. It now goes to the House.