THE NUMBERS
One Vermonter died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported Friday. The death toll is now 189.
Forty-seven Vermonters are hospitalized with the disease, and 11 of those patients are in intensive care units.
The health department reported 162 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 13,415. Thirteen of the new cases were in Bennington County.
All but one of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 44; Franklin County had 36; Rutland and Washington counties each had 17; Bennington County had 13; Windsor County had 12; Lamoille County had five; Windham County had four; Addison, Caledonia, Essex and Orange counties each had three; and Orleans County had two. Grand Isle County had no new cases.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 355.9 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 264.0, while the rate in Windham County is 198.8.
Bennington County has reported 244 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 46. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 369 over the same period.
So far, 315,851 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests dipped to 1.7 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 177 since Thursday, to 10,331.
The health department reported that 393 people were being monitored for the disease as of Friday, an increase of eight from Thursday. Of these, 215 are visitors to Vermont.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VACCINATIONS REACH 12.5% OF VERMONTERS
According to the state, as of Friday, 69,805 Vermonters have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That number represents 12.5 percent of those who are over age 16 and eligible to receive the vaccine, an increase of three-tenths of a percent over Thursday.
In Bennington County, 13.2 percent of those eligible had received at least one dose as of Friday.
PRISON CASES
Thirteen inmates and three staffers at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans have tested positive for COVID-19, the Vermont Department of Corrections said Friday.
One staff member at the state prison in Springfield and one at Burlington Probation and Parole also have been infected, the department said.
The St. Albans prison was locked down because of an outbreak Jan. 28 and will continue to be locked down after testing this week resulted in the new cases, officials said.
The outbreak appears to be contained to two units at the prison, officials said. Contract tracing is continuing and those who tested positive are being placed in medical quarantine, the department said.