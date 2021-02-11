THE NUMBERS
One Vermonter died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported Thursday. The death toll is now 188.
Forty-eight Vermonters are hospitalized with the disease, and 10 of those patients are in intensive care units.
The health department reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, reversing a two-day downward trend. The state’s cumulative total is now 13,249. Twenty-three of the new cases were in Bennington County.
Eleven of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 27; Bennington County had 23; Rutland County had 17; Franklin County had 16; Washington County had 12; Windsor County had seven; Addison and Lamoille counties each had five; Caledonia County had four; Windham County had three; and Essex County had two. Grand Isle, Orange and Orleans counties had no new cases.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 350.8 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 261.3, while the rate in Windham County is 198.1.
Bennington County has reported 246 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 45. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 357 over the same period.
So far, 314,805 people have been tested, including 17,352 in Bennington County, or about 49 percent of the total. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests remains at 1.8 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 166 since Wednesday, to 10,154.
The health department reported that 385 people were being monitored for the disease as of Thursday, an increase of 18 from Wednesday. Of these, 207 are visitors to Vermont.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
STATE ADJUSTS FIGURES
The Department of Health noted Thursday that updates were made to its COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday "as part of routine processes to improve the quality of the data, by correcting the county assigned to approximately 160 cases." As a result, cumulative totals in some counties may have risen or decreased.
VACCINATIONS REACH 12.2% OF VERMONTERS
According to the state, as of Thursday, 68,118 Vermonters have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That number represents 12.2 percent of those who are over age 16 and eligible to receive the vaccine, an increase of three-tenths of a percent over Wednesday.
In Bennington County, 12.8 percent of those eligible had received at least one dose as of Wednesday.
The state is in its third week of administering vaccine to those ages 75 and older. To schedule an appointment, visit https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine. Those without internet access can call 855-722-7878.
BURLINGTON SENIORS OFFERED HELP IN GETTING VACCINE
The city of Burlington has a helpline for seniors who don't have access to technology or transportation to get the coronavirus vaccine.
The state is now in its third week of immunizing Vermonters 75 and older.
The nonprofit, Age Well VT, is working with the city to help seniors register for an appointment to get their first dose or get an at-home vaccination, if necessary, WCAX-TV reported.
One of the biggest concerns is getting home-bound Vermonters vaccinated, city leaders say.
"It may seem to some of us like this information is everywhere, but we know we have not reached all seniors. Even in this very high-risk population there are still significant number of those who have not yet signed up," Mayor Miro Weinberger said Wednesday.
Black Vermonters also are a large part of the age group who have not been vaccinated. Burlington's Trusted Community Voices Program is working with the Association of Africans Living in Vermont and other groups to help educate and encourage more people of color to get their first dose, the station reported.