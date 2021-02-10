THE NUMBERS
One Vermonter died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported Wednesday. The death toll is now 187.
Fifty-four Vermonters are hospitalized with the disease, and 10 of those patients are in intensive care units.
The health department reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, continuing a recent downward trend. The state’s cumulative total is now 13,122. Bennington County had just two new cases, the second straight single-digit day.
Eleven of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Franklin County had 20 cases; Chittenden County had 13; Rutland County had 11; Washington and Windsor counties each had four; Bennington, Essex, Orange and Windham counties each had two; and Addison and Lamoille Counties each had one. Caledonia, Grand Isle and Orleans counties had no new cases.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 344.1 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 261.4, while the rate in Windham County is 194.8.
Bennington County has reported 249 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 45. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 356 over the same period.
So far, 313,734 people have been tested, including 17,352 in Bennington County, or about 49 percent of the total. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests rose slightly, to 1.8 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 122 since Tuesday, to 9,988.
The health department reported that 367 people were being monitored for the disease as of Wednesday, a decrease of three from Tuesday. Of these, 190 are visitors to Vermont.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VACCINATIONS REACH 11.9% OF VERMONTERS
According to the state, as of Wednesday, 66,506 Vermonters have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That number represents 11.9 percent of those who are over age 16 and eligible to receive the vaccine, an increase of three-tenths of a percent over Tuesday.
In Bennington County, 12.5 percent of those eligible had received at least one dose as of Wednesday.
The state is in its second week of administering vaccine to those ages 75 and older. To schedule an appointment, visit https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine. Those without internet access can call 855-722-7878.
POLL: TWO-THIRDS OF U.S. ADULTS WELCOME VACCINE
About 1 in 3 Americans say they definitely or probably won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new poll that some experts say is discouraging news if the U.S. hopes to achieve herd immunity and vanquish the outbreak.
The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that while 67 percent of Americans plan to get vaccinated or have already done so, 15 percent are certain they won’t and 17 percent say probably not. Many expressed doubts about the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.
The poll suggests that substantial skepticism persists more than a month and a half into a U.S. vaccination drive that has encountered few if any serious side effects. Resistance was found to run higher among younger people, people without college degrees, Black Americans and Republicans.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s leading infectious-disease scientist, has estimated that somewhere between 70 percent and 85 percent of the U.S. population needs to get inoculated to stop the scourge that has killed close to 470,000 Americans. More recently, he said the spread of more contagious variants of the virus increases the need for more people to get their shots — and quickly.
So is 67 percent of Americans enough?
“No. No, no, no, no,” said William Hanage, a Harvard University expert on disease dynamics. He added: “You’re going to need to get quite large proportions of the population vaccinated before you see a real effect.”
About 33.8 million Americans, or 10 percent of the population, have received at least one dose, and 10.5 million have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
The poll of 1,055 adults was taken Jan. 28 through Feb. 1.