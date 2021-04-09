As of Friday, 49.7 percent of Bennington County residents over the age of 16 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. It is the highest vaccination rate among all Vermont counties. Nationally, 43.2 percent of Americans over the age of 18 have received at least one dose, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Department of Health reported that 244,447 Vermonters, or 44.6 percent of all those over the age of 16, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the state, 156,300 people have completed their vaccination, and 88,200 have received a first dose.
In Windham County, 41.1 percent of residents have had at least their first dose.
So far, the state has received 465,100 doses of vaccine, 83.6 percent of which have been administered.
APPOINTMENTS OPEN MONDAY FOR THOSE 30 AND OLDER
Starting Monday at 8:15 a.m., Vermonters age 30 and older will be able to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Going online to healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine is the fastest way to make an appointment, the state said, and there are enough slots at sites throughout Vermont for everyone who is eligible.
Those who prefer to make your COVID-19 vaccine appointment through a participating pharmacy can find links on the same page to Kinney Drugs, CVS and Walgreens. Anyone who is unable to make their appointment online, or who needs to speak with someone in a language other than English can call 855-722-7878.
Vaccination sites are available around the state, and people can choose a nearby location when making their appointment.
VT. STARTS PHASED REOPENING AS MORE GET VACCINATED
Vermont is starting its phased reopening plan as more people get vaccinated with a goal of having only health guidance and not mandates by July 4.
Outdoor businesses, low- or no-contact professional services, farmers' markets, retail operations and campgrounds moved to universal health guidance of masks and physical distancing on Friday.
Vermont's travel guidance also changed, with a focus on COVID-19 testing instead of quarantining. Unvaccinated Vermonters returning to the state are now required to be tested within three days, and visitors can come to Vermont without quarantining as long as they have a negative test within three days of arriving. Vaccinated people can continue to travel without restrictions.
THE NUMBERS
One Vermonter died of COVID-19 over the past day, the health department reported. The state’s death toll is now 231.
Twenty-three Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Friday, and seven of those patients were in intensive care.
The health department reported 145 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Friday. The reported total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 20,815.
All of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 48; Orleans County had 12; Franklin, Rutland and Windham counties each had 11; Washington County had 10; Caledonia, Lamoille and Orange counties each had eight; Bennington County had seven; Windsor County had six; Addison County had three; and Essex and Grand Isle counties each had one.
Bennington County’s number of active cases has edged up to 39.75 per 10,000 residents, while the statewide average is also up, to 49.90. Windham County’s numbers are up, too, to 28.67 active cases per 10,000 residents. The hottest spots in the state continue to be Orleans and Caledonia counties, with 110.72 and 81.70 active cases per 10,000 residents, respectively. In the Northeast, New Jersey’s Sussex County continues to have the highest numbers, rising to 134.48.
Bennington County has reported 101 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 97. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 841 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 490.9 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 407.8, while the rate in Windham County is 273.3 per 10,000.
So far, 364,178 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has dipped to 2.0 percent, while Bennington County’s rate is down by a tenth of a percentage point, to 2.6 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 has risen by 156, to 17,096.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
BENNINGTON, WINDHAM COUNTIES REMAIN AT ‘HIGH RISK’
With a seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents at 22.2, Bennington County remains in the “high risk” range, according to the nonprofit Covid Act Now. Windham County, where the seven-day average has fallen slightly to 15.6 daily new cases, is considered high risk as well, while Rutland County, at 30.9, is now rated as very high risk.
Among Vermont’s neighbors, Berkshire and Franklin counties in Massachusetts, Rensselaer and Washington counties in New York, and Cheshire County in New Hampshire are rated as high risk.