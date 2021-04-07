THE NUMBERS
One Vermonter died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Department of Health reported. The state’s death toll is now 230.
Twenty-six Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Wednesday, and six of those patients were in intensive care.
The health department reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Wednesday, a sharp drop from last week's daily totals. The reported total number of cases since the start of the pandemic was 20,442, which is 69 higher than Tuesday's total.
All but two of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had nine; Caledonia County had five; Rutland and Washington counties each had four; Bennington, Franklin, Orleans and Windsor counties each had three; and Addison, Lamoille, Orange and Windham counties each had two. Essex and Grand Isle counties had no new cases.
Bennington County’s number of active cases has fallen to 42.09 per 10,000 residents, while the statewide average is also down, to 51.32. Windham County’s numbers are up, to 30.40 active cases per 10,000 residents. The hottest spots in the state continue to be Orleans and Caledonia counties, with 108.20 and 85.85 active cases per 10,000 residents, respectively. In the Northeast, New Jersey’s Sussex County continues to have the highest numbers, falling slightly to 138.24.
Bennington County has reported 107 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 85. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 882 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 486.4 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 399.1, while the rate in Windham County is 268.7 per 10,000.
So far, 362,117 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests stands at 2.2 percent, while Bennington County's rate is up to 2.5 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 has risen by 119, to 16,698.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
BENNINGTON, WINDHAM COUNTIES REMAIN AT ‘HIGH RISK’
With a seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents rising to 23.4, Bennington County remains in the “high risk” range, according to the nonprofit Covid Act Now. Windham County, where the seven-day average has risen to 17.9 daily new cases, is considered high risk as well.
Among Vermont’s neighbors, Berkshire County in Massachusetts and Rensselaer County in New York remain rated as very high risk, while New York’s Washington County, Franklin County in Massachusetts and Cheshire County in New Hampshire are rated as high risk.
VACCINATION DATA UNAVAILABLE
Technological problems prevented the updating of the vaccination dashboard on Wednesday, the health department said. The dashboard is expected to be updated next on Thursday.