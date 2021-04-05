Governor Phil Scott and First Lady Diana McTeague Scott today received their COVID-19 vaccinations at a clinic run by the Vermont Department of Health at Montpelier High School, the governor's office announced Monday afternoon.
“Like the 220,000 Vermonters who’ve already received at least one dose, I am thrilled to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” Scott said in a statement. “Vaccinations are how we can put this pandemic behind us, and it will not be long before every adult in the state has the opportunity to be vaccinated. As a greater number of Vermonters get their shots, I’m confident we will be in a much better place and things will begin to feel normal again by summer.”
“We want to thank all the hardworking staff at the clinic and vaccination sites across the state,” said First Lady McTeague Scott. “Their hard work and dedication has helped ensure vaccinations are administered smoothly and efficiently.”
Both the governor and the first lady received the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson.
“We’re very fortunate to have three safe and effective vaccines approved for use in the United States, with more potentially on the way,” Scott said. “When it’s your turn, make sure you do your part and sign up, not only to protect yourself, but those around you as well.”
VACCINE APPOINTMENTS OPEN FOR VERMONTERS 40 AND OLDER
Vermonters age 40 and older are now able to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Going online to healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine is the fastest way to make an appointment, the state advises, and there are enough slots at sites throughout Vermont for everyone who is eligible.
To use the Health Department’s registration system, click on the “Make an appointment” button at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine. Those who prefer to make an appointment through a participating pharmacy can find links on the same page to Kinney Drugs, CVS and Walgreens.
Anyone who is unable to make their appointment online, or who needs to speak with someone in a language other than English can call 855-722-7878.
The next groups’ eligibility dates are April 12 for those age 30 and older, and April 19 for those age 16 and older.
THE NUMBERS
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Department of Health reported. The state’s death toll remains at 229.
Twenty-three Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Monday, and three of those patients were in intensive care.
The health department reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Monday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 20,267.
All but one of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 32; Rutland County had 20; Franklin County had 15; Windham County had 13; Orleans County had eight; Caledonia and Washington counties each had six; Bennington County had five; Lamoille County had four; Grand Isle County had three; Windsor County had two; and Addison and Orange counties each had one. Essex County had no new cases.
Bennington County’s number of active cases has decreased to 41.14 per 10,000 residents, while the statewide average has also declined slightly, to 53.25. Windham County’s numbers increased slightly, to 28.56 active cases per 10,000 residents. The hottest spots in the state continue to be Orleans and Caledonia counties, with 101.84 and 93.61 active cases per 10,000 residents, respectively. In the Northeast, New Jersey’s Sussex County continues to have the highest numbers, rising to 152.04.
Bennington County has reported 106 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 86. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 868 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 484.1 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 395.2, while the rate in Windham County is 267.8 per 10,000.
So far, 360,210 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has risen to 2.2 percent, the same as Bennington County.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 has risen by 95, to 16,579.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
BENNINGTON, WINDHAM COUNTIES REMAIN AT ‘HIGH RISK’
With a seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents of 21.7, Bennington County remains in the “high risk” range, according to the nonprofit Covid Act Now. Windham County, where the seven-day average has risen to 17.3 daily new cases, is considered high risk as well.
Among Vermont’s neighbors, Berkshire County in Massachusetts and Washington County in New York remain rated as very high risk, while New York’s Rensselaer County, Franklin County in Massachusetts and Cheshire County in New Hampshire are rated as high risk.
40.1% OF VERMONTERS NOW VACCINATED
The Department of Health reported that 219,981 Vermonters, or 40.1 percent of all those over the age of 16, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday. That’s an increase of 1.2 percentage points since Friday.
The vaccine dashboard is not updated on Sundays or Mondays.
According to the state, 131,900 people have completed their vaccination, and 88,100 have received a first dose.
In Bennington County, 44.8 percent of residents have received vaccine, and in Windham County, 36.6.
So far, the state has received 431,300 doses of vaccine, 79.8 percent of which have been administered.