The seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents in Bennington County has once again declined, to 16.5, a number still considered “very large” by the nonprofit Covid ActNow. The county continues to be considered “high risk,” at the center of the risk scale, as are all neighboring counties. Bennington County’s infection rate, down slightly to 0.74, shows that active cases are decreasing, while a positive test rate of 2.4 percent indicates widespread testing.
In Windham County, the seven-day average is up slightly, to 11.5 daily new cases. The county’s infection rate, 0.70, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 2.0 percent shows widespread testing.
Bennington County has reported 107 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 88. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 300 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 544.5 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 444.2, while the rate in Windham County is 305.0 per 10,000.
THE DAILY NUMBERS
The health department reported 124 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont, the first time the state has been in triple digits since April 17. The state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is now 22,952, which is 128 higher than Thursday’s figure. The discrepancy was not explained.
All of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 42; Rutland County had 17; Franklin and Windsor counties each had 11; Orange County had nine; Caledonia, Washington and Windham counties each had seven; Bennington County had six; Lamoille and Orleans counties each had two; and Addison, Essex and Grand Isle counties each had one.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the health department reported. The death toll remains at 246.
Seventeen Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Friday, and five of those patients were in intensive care.
So far, 380,659 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests remains at 1.0 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 has risen by 173 since Thursday, to 20,186.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VERMONT VACCINATION RATE RISES TO 61.4%
As of Friday, 335,587 Vermonters, or 61.4 percent of all those over the age of 16, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That is an increase of seven-tenths of a percentage point since Thursday. According to the state, 233,600 people have completed their vaccination, and 101,900 have received a first dose.
In Bennington County, 63.8 percent of those over the age of 16 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Addison County continues to lead the state in vaccinations, at 67.1 percent. In Windham County, the figure is 56.3 percent. Nationally, 54.9 percent of Americans over the age of 18 have received at least one dose as of Friday, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
So far, the state says it has received 648,300 doses of vaccine, 84.4 percent of which have been administered.