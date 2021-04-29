The seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents in Bennington County has declined to 17.7, a number still considered “very large” by the nonprofit Covid ActNow. The county continues to be considered “high risk,” at the center of the risk scale, as are all neighboring counties. Bennington County’s infection rate, 0.76, shows that active cases are decreasing, while a positive test rate of 2.3 percent indicates widespread testing.
In Windham County, the seven-day average has also fallen, to 10.5 daily new cases. The county’s infection rate, 0.69, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 1.7 percent shows widespread testing.
Bennington County has reported 109 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 81. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 294 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 542.5 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 441.6, while the rate in Windham County is 303.3 per 10,000.
THE DAILY NUMBERS
The health department reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont. The state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is now 22,824, which is 101 higher than Wednesday’s figure. The discrepancy was not explained.
All of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 23; Windsor County had 14; Orange County had 12; Rutland County had 11; Essex County had seven; Addison, Bennington and Windham counties each had five; Caledonia, Lamoille and Washington counties each had four; Franklin County had two; and Grand Isle and Orleans counties each had one.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the health department reported. The death toll remains at 246.
Nineteen Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Thursday, and six of those patients were in intensive care.
So far, 379,673 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests remains at 1.0 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 has risen by 160 since Wednesday, to 20,013.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VERMONT VACCINATION RATE RISES TO 60.7%
As of Thursday, 332,084 Vermonters, or 60.7 percent of all those over the age of 16, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That is an increase of six-tenths of a percentage point since Wednesday. According to the state, 229,800 people have completed their vaccination, and 102,200 have received a first dose.
In Bennington County, 63.3 percent of those over the age of 16 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Addison County leads the state in vaccinations, at 66.6 percent. In Windham County, the figure is 55.1 percent. Nationally, 54.5 percent of Americans over the age of 18 have received at least one dose as of Thursday, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
So far, the state says it has received 637,400 doses of vaccine, 84.8 percent of which have been administered.