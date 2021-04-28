On Thursday, vaccine registration opens to college students who are residents of another state and do not intend to stay in Vermont for the summer, as well as to people who live part of the year in Vermont. The state said that the opportunity will be based on the vaccine supply Vermont receives from the federal government.
To register through the state health system or a pharmacy, visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or call 855-722-7878.
AVERAGE NEW CASES AGAIN ON THE RISE IN BENNINGTON COUNTY
The seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents in Bennington County has risen to 18.9, a number considered “very large” by the nonprofit Covid ActNow. The county continues to be considered “high risk,” as are all neighboring counties. Bennington County’s infection rate, 0.75, shows that active cases are decreasing, while a positive test rate of 2.3 percent indicates widespread testing.
In Windham County, the seven-day average has again risen slightly, to 12.2 daily new cases. The county’s infection rate, 0.71, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 1.7 percent shows widespread testing.
Bennington County has reported 117 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 85. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 331 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 541.1 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 440.2, while the rate in Windham County is 301.7 per 10,000.
THE DAILY NUMBERS
One Vermonter died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Department of Health reported. The death toll is now at 246.
Seventeen Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Wednesday, and seven of those patients were in intensive care.
The health department reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont. The the state’s reported cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is now 22,723.
Twelve of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Bennington County had 13; Chittenden County had six; Franklin County had five; Orange, Rutland and Windsor counties each had four; Essex and Windham counties each had three; Caledonia and Grand Isle counties each had two; and Lamoille and Orleans counties each had one. Addison and Washington counties had no new cases.
So far, 378,719 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has dipped to 1.0 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 has risen by 149 since Tuesday, to 19,853.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VERMONT VACCINATION RATE RISES TO 60.1%
As of Wednesday, 328,358 Vermonters, or 60.1 percent of all those over the age of 16, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the state, 226,500 people have completed their vaccination, and 101,900 have received a first dose.
In Bennington County, 62.6 percent of those over the age of 16 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Addison County leads the state in vaccinations, at 66.2 percent. In Windham County, the figure is 54.4 percent. Nationally, 54.5 percent of Americans over the age of 18 have received at least one dose as of Wednesday, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
So far, the state says it has received 626,400 doses of vaccine, 85.2 percent of which have been administered.