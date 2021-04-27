The seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents in Bennington County has again improved, to 16.9, though the number is still rated as “very large” from the nonprofit Covid ActNow. The county is now considered “high risk,” an improvement from recent days. The county’s infection rate, 0.78, shows that active cases are decreasing, while a positive test rate of 2.3 percent indicates widespread testing.
Windham County, where the seven-day average has risen slightly to 11.2 daily new cases, is also considered high risk. The county’s infection rate, 0.73, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 1.6 percent shows widespread testing.
Bennington County now has the same risk assessment as the counties surrounding it — Berkshire County in Massachusetts, Rensselaer and Washington counties in New York, and Rutland and Windham counties in Vermont. Franklin County in Massachusetts is now rated “medium risk.” No counties in Vermont are now considered “very high risk.”
Bennington County has reported 119 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 86. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 353 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 537.5 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 439.8, while the rate in Windham County is 301.0 per 10,000.
THE DAILY NUMBERS
One Vermonter died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Department of Health reported. The death toll is now at 245.
Nineteen Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Tuesday, and five of those patients were in intensive care.
The health department reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont. The the state’s reported cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is now 22,675, which is 99 higher than Monday's number. The discrepancy was not explained.
Eleven of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 14; Rutland County had 13; Washington County had eight; Bennington and Orange counties each had five; Lamoille and Windham counties each had four; Addison County had three; Grand Isle County had two; and Caledonia and Franklin counties each had one. Essex, Orleans and Windsor counties had no new caes.
So far, 378,353 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests remains at 1.1 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 has risen by 311 since Monday, to 19,704.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VACCINE CLINIC FOR BLACK, INDIGENOUS AND PEOPLE OF COLOR
A vaccination clinic is being held this week at Middlebury College for Black, indigenous, and people of color.
The clinic run by the Vermont Department of Health takes place on Wednesday and is open exclusively to that population and their households, including Middlebury College students, faculty, and staff, according to the Rutland Area branch of the NAACP.
"These clinics seek to address the health disparities that BIPOC Vermonters face during the COVID-19 epidemic, including higher rates of both infection and complications from the virus, as well as lower rates of vaccination," the branch said in a prepared statement.
More details are available on the NAACP branch's website.
"The branch hopes that this clinic will reach people who have been hesitant or unable to receive a vaccine and help to close that gap in public health," it said in a written statement.
VERMONT VACCINATION RATE RISES TO 59.3%
As of Tuesday, 324,141 Vermonters, or 59.3 percent of all those over the age of 16, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the state, 224,000 people have completed their vaccination, and 100,200 have received a first dose.
In Bennington County, 62.3 percent of those over the age of 16 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Addison County now leads the state in vaccinations, at 65.5 percent. In Windham County, the figure is 54.1 percent. Nationally, 53.9 percent of Americans over the age of 18 have received at least one dose as of Tuesday, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
So far, the state says it has received 616,600 doses of vaccine, 85.4 percent of which have been administered.