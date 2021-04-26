BENNINGTON COUNTY DROPS TO 'HIGH RISK' CATEGORY
The seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents in Bennington County has improved to 21.3, earning a downgrade from "dangerous" to "very high" from the nonprofit Covid ActNow. The county is now considered "high risk," an improvement. The county’s infection rate, 0.83, shows that active cases are decreasing, while a positive test rate of 2.6 percent indicates widespread testing.
Windham County, where the seven-day average has also fallen, to 10.8 daily new cases, is also considered high risk. The county’s infection rate, 0.74, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 1.5 percent shows widespread testing.
Bennington County now has the same risk assessment as the counties surrounding it — Berkshire County in Massachusetts, Rensselaer and Washington counties in New York, and Rutland and Windham counties in Vermont. Franklin County in Massachusetts is now rated "medium risk." No counties in Vermont are now considered "very high risk."
Bennington County has reported 120 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 84. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 363 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 536.1 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 439.0, while the rate in Windham County is 300.1 per 10,000.
THE DAILY NUMBERS
The health department reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont, bringing the state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic to 22,576. It was the lowest number of daily new cases since Nov. 8. Testing was down sharply as well, with just 2,116 PCR tests conducted statewide.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past two days, the health department reported. The death toll stands at 244.
Twenty-two Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Monday, and six of those patients were in intensive care.
Nine of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past two days. Chittenden, Windham and Windsor counties each had seven; Rutland County had four; Bennington County had three; Caledonia, Franklin and Lamoille counties each had two; and Orleans County had one. Addison, Essex, Grand Isle, Orange and Washington counties had no new cases.
So far, 376,885 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has dipped to 1.1 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 has risen by four since Sunday, to 19,393.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VACCINATION DATA UNAVAILABLE
Because of a "technical issue" with an update, the state's vaccination dashboard will not be updated until Tuesday.