THE DAILY NUMBERS
The Department of Health reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Friday. The state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is now 22,416.
Twenty-six Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Friday, and five of those patients were in intensive care.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the health department reported. The death toll remains at 243.
Twelve of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 29; Caledonia and Rutland counties each had 12; Windsor County had eight; Bennington County had seven; Franklin County had five; Orleans and Windham counties each had four; Addison and Lamoille counties each had three; and Orange and Washington counties each had one. Essex and Grand Isle counties had no new cases.
So far, 375,400 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has dropped to 1.3 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 has risen by 162 since Thursday, to 19,062.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
SEVEN-DAY AVERAGE OF NEW CASES FALLS SLIGHTLY IN BENNINGTON COUNTY
The nonprofit Covid ActNow continues to rate the COVID-19 threat level for Bennington County as “very high risk.”
The seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents has improved slightly to 27.8, which still rates as “dangerous.” The county’s infection rate, 0.93, shows that active cases are spreading, but slowly, while a positive test rate of 2.7 percent indicates widespread testing.
Windham County, where the seven-day average has also fallen, to 15.9 daily new cases, is considered high risk. The county’s infection rate, 0.80, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 3.0 percent shows widespread testing.
Bennington County continues to have a higher risk assessment than any of the counties surrounding it — Berkshire County in Massachusetts, Rensselaer and Washington counties in New York, and Rutland and Windham counties in Vermont, all of which are rated as high risk. Only two other counties in Vermont, Orleans (a seven-day average of 26.4 new cases per 10,000 people) and Essex (30.1 cases) in the Northeast Kingdom, are rated as very high risk. Their numbers have also shown improvement over the past day.
Bennington County has reported 150 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 99. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 434 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 533.0 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 435.0, while the rate in Windham County is 296.3 per 10,000.
VERMONT VACCINATION RATE RISES TO 55.8%
As of Friday, 305,123 Vermonters, or 55.8 percent of all those over the age of 16, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That is a nine-tenths of a percentage point increase from Thursday. According to the state, 210,300 people have completed their vaccination, and 94,900 have received a first dose.
In Bennington County, 59.8 percent of those over the age of 16 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Addison County now leads the state in vaccinations, at 59.9 percent. In Windham County, the figure is 50.9 percent. Nationally, 52.0 percent of Americans over the age of 18 have received at least one dose, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
So far, the state says it has received 589,000 doses of vaccine, 83.9 percent of which have been administered.