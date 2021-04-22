THE DAILY NUMBERS
The Department of Health reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Thursday. The state’s cumulative number of cases since the start of the pandemic is now 22,325, or 87 higher than Wednesday's total. The discrepancy was not explained.
Twenty-six Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Thursday, and three of those patients were in intensive care.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the health department reported. The death toll remains at 243.
Twelve of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 14; Franklin and Lamoille counties each had nine; Bennington County had eight; Caledonia County had seven; Orange County had six; Orleans, Rutland, Washington and Windsor counties each had five; Windham County had four; and Addison County had one. Essex and Grand Isle counties had no new cases.
So far, 374,275 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has remained steady at 1.5 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 has risen by 171 since Wednesday, to 18,900.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
SEVEN-DAY AVERAGE OF NEW CASES RISES IN BENNINGTON COUNTY
The nonprofit Covid ActNow continues to rate the COVID-19 threat level for Bennington County as “very high risk.”
The seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents has risen to 29.4, which rates as “dangerous.” The county’s infection rate, 0.95, shows that active cases are spreading, but slowly, while a positive test rate of 2.5 percent indicates widespread testing.
Windham County, where the seven-day average has also risen, to 18.6 daily new cases, is considered high risk. The county’s infection rate, 0.83, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 3.2 percent shows adequate testing.
Bennington County continues to have a higher risk assessment than any of the counties surrounding it — Berkshire County in Massachusetts, Rensselaer and Washington counties in New York, and Rutland and Windham counties in Vermont, all of which are rated as high risk. Only two other counties in Vermont, Orleans (a seven-day average of 32.2 new cases per 10,000 people) and Essex (37.1 cases) in the Northeast Kingdom, are rated as very high risk.
Bennington County has reported 150 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 106. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 464 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 531.0 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 433.1, while the rate in Windham County is 295.4 per 10,000.
VERMONT VACCINATION RATE RISES TO 54.9%
As of Thursday, 300,441 Vermonters, or 54.9 percent of all those over the age of 16, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That is a four-tenths of a percentage point increase from Wednesday. According to the state, 206,200 people have completed their vaccination, and 94,200 have received a first dose.
In Bennington County, 59.2 percent of those over the age of 16 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Addison County now leads the state in vaccinations, at 59.4 percent. In Windham County, the figure is 50.3 percent. Nationally, 51.5 percent of Americans over the age of 18 have received at least one dose, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
So far, the state says it has received 581,700 doses of vaccine, 83.4 percent of which have been administered.
VT. OFFERS DATA ON COVID-19 RELIEF SPENDING
The state of Vermont is making public the details of how $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds were spent in the state, the Department of Finance and Management has announced.
The Vermont Coronavirus Relief Fund Transparency Dashboards contain pages that reflect the many ways the relief funds were spent, including grants, contracts, direct payments and other information, the department said Wednesday.
The appropriations include initial emergency spending requested by the governor and authorized by the Legislature and the funds appropriated in various legislative acts passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Phil Scott.
The information reflects information through Jan. 31 and will be updated quarterly.
“These dashboards offer a transparent view of the receipt and uses of an extraordinary amount of federal financial relief," Finance and Management Commissioner Adam Greshin said in a written statement.