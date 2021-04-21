THE DAILY NUMBERS
One Vermonter died of COVID-19 over the past two days, the Vermont Department of Health reported in updating its COVID dashboard for the first time since Monday. The death toll is now 243.
Twenty-seven Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Wednesday, and three of those patients were in intensive care.
The health department reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Wednesday. The state’s cumulative number of cases since the start of the pandemic is now 22,238, an increase of 126 since Monday.
Twelve of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 23; Bennington and Rutland counties each had nine; Orleans County had six; Lamoille and Windham counties each had five; Orange and Washington counties each had four; Caledonia and Windsor counties each had three; and Essex and Franklin counties each had one. Addison and Grand Isle counties had no new cases.
So far, 373,698 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has dipped to 1.5 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 has risen by 259 since Monday, to 18,729.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
BENNINGTON COUNTY STILL AT ‘VERY HIGH RISK’ AS NEW CASES RISE
The nonprofit Covid ActNow continues to rate the COVID-19 threat level for Bennington County as “very high risk.”
The seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents has fallen slightly, to 29.0, which still rates as “dangerous.” The county’s infection rate, 0.94, shows that active cases are spreading, but slowly, while a positive test rate of 2.9 percent indicates widespread testing.
Windham County, where the seven-day average has also fallen, to 16.9 daily new cases, is considered high risk. The county’s infection rate, 0.84, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 3.2 percent shows adequate testing.
Bennington County has a higher risk assessment than any of the counties surrounding it — Berkshire County in Massachusetts, Rensselaer and Washington counties in New York, and Rutland and Windham counties in Vermont, all of which are rated as high risk. Only two other counties in Vermont, Orleans (a seven-day average of 29.1 new cases per 10,000 people) and Essex (41.7 cases) in the Northeast Kingdom, are rated as very high risk.
VERMONT VACCINATION RATE RISES TO 54.5%
As of Wednesday, 298,039 Vermonters, or 54.5 percent of all those over the age of 16, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That is a sixth-tenths of a percentage point increase from Tuesday. According to the state, 204,400 people have completed their vaccination, and 93,600 have received a first dose.
In Bennington County, 59.0 percent of those over the age of 16 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The county is virtually tied with Addison and Grand Isle counties for the state's highest vaccination rate. In Windham County, the figure is 50.2 percent. Nationally, 51.1 percent of Americans over the age of 18 have received at least one dose, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
So far, the state says it has received 568,000 doses of vaccine, 84.7 percent of which have been administered.
NORTHERN STATE PRISON DECLARED FREE OF COVID-19
Vermont's Northern State Correctional Facility has been declared free of COVID-19, the Department of Corrections says.
The all-clear came after five consecutive rounds of testing at the Newport prison found no cases of the virus among inmates.
Three cases were detected among prison staff, including one during the most recent round of testing on April 15, but contact tracing found that the case posed no threat to the incarcerated population.
The outbreak began Feb. 23 when testing found the virus in one staff member and 21 inmates. A total of 179 incarcerated individuals tested positive during the outbreak.
"We are thankful the Vermont Department of Health has cleared us from all outbreak protocols," Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker said in a statement on Tuesday. "We are thankful there was not serious illness, and we do not take that fact for granted."
'VACCINE BREAKTHROUGH' CASES RARE
A small percentage of people may still get sick from COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated in what are called vaccine breakthrough cases, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said on Tuesday.
"Because as effective as they are, no vaccines are 100 percent effective at preventing illness," he said during the governor's twice weekly virus briefing. Levine said he believed that there have been 125 such cases in Vermont.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates the rate of vaccine breakthrough is .007 percent, Levine said.
"According to national data, these COVID-19 cases were in people of all ages, 45 percent were 60 or older, 65 percent female, 29 percent had no symptoms. Importantly, just 396 people nationwide —7 percent with breakthrough infections —were known to be hospitalized and 74, or 1 percent died," Levine said.
He pointed out that the data relies on voluntary reporting from state health departments so may not be a complete picture and some cases may not be found because people did not get tested.