THE DAILY NUMBERS
The Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard was not updated on Tuesday. The department said a system upgrade was being performed.
BENNINGTON COUNTY STILL AT ‘VERY HIGH RISK’ AS NEW CASES RISE
The nonprofit Covid ActNow continues to rate the COVID-19 threat level for Bennington County as “very high risk.”
The seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents has again risen, to 31.8, which rates as “dangerous.” The county’s infection rate, 0.99, shows that active cases are spreading, but slowly, while a positive test rate of 2.9 percent indicates widespread testing.
Windham County, where the seven-day average has also risen, to 17.6 daily new cases, is considered high risk. The county’s infection rate, 0.89, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 2.9 percent shows widespread testing.
Bennington County has a higher risk assessment than any of the counties surrounding it — Berkshire County in Massachusetts, Rensselaer and Washington counties in New York, and Rutland and Windham counties in Vermont, all of which are rated as high risk. Only two other counties in Vermont, Orleans (a seven-day average of 35.9 new cases per 10,000 people) and Essex (44.0 cases) in the Northeast Kingdom, are rated as very high risk.
VERMONT VACCINATION RATE RISES TO 53.9%
As of Tuesday, the most recent date for which data is available, 295,128 Vermonters, or 53.9 percent of all those over the age of 16, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That is a 1.9 percentage point increase from Saturday. According to the state, 201,400 people have completed their vaccination, and 93,800 have received a first dose.
In Bennington County, 58.6 percent of those over the age of 16 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. It is tied with Addison County for the highest vaccination rate among all Vermont counties. In Windham County, the figure is 49.8 percent. Nationally, 50.7 percent of Americans over the age of 18 have received at least one dose, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
So far, the state says it has received 559,700 doses of vaccine, 84.9 percent of which have been administered.