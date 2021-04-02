Mount Anthony Union Middle School will remain open after a member of the learning community tested positive for COVID-19, the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union has announced.
“In keeping with Vermont Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, our team took immediate steps to isolate the situation,” SVSU Superintendent James Culkeen said in a statement. “We are working closely with local and state officials to ensure our community remains safe and healthy.”
After meeting with the Vermont Department of Health, all close contacts were determined and notified. Culkeen said trained maintenance staff have thoroughly sanitized all surfaces within the affected spaces.
Earlier this week, the SVSU announced that the fifth grade at Shaftsbury Elementary School would shift to remote learning until April 8, after a positive test at that school.
TWO NEW CASES AT BENNINGTON COLLEGE
Bennington College this week reported that one student and one employee have tested positive for COVID-19. The cases are believed to be unrelated, the college said on its website.
Students living in the same house as the infected student were being asked to quarantine until the official Vermont Department of Health contact tracing has been completed.
The employee was most recently on campus on March 29, and did not have significant contact with students or other employees, the college said.
THE NUMBERS
One Vermonter died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Department of Health reported. The state’s death toll is now 228.
Thirty-five Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Friday, and two of those patients were in intensive care.
The health department reported 201 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Friday, continuing a trend of elevated numbers. The state’s cumulative total is now 19,755, or 232 higher than Thursday’s total. The discrepancy was not explained.
All but one of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 72; Franklin County had 23; Caledonia County had 21; Rutland County had 19; Orleans County had 15; Bennington County had 14; Washington and Windsor counties each had 11; Windham County had five; Addison and Lamoille counties each had four; and Essex and Orange counties each had one. Grand Isle County had no new cases.
Bennington County’s number of active cases has risen to 38.67 per 10,000 residents, while the statewide average has risen to 51.04. Windham County’s numbers are also on the rise, with 26.99 active cases per 10,000 residents. The hottest spots in the state are Orleans, Caledonia and Rutland counties, with 101.10, 91.98 and 74.89 active cases per 10,000 residents, respectively. In the Northeast, New Jersey’s Sussex County continues to have the highest numbers, at 144.43.
Bennington County has reported 104 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 76. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 852 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 477.7 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 384.3, while the rate in Windham County is 261.0 per 10,000.
So far, 357,531 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests remains at 2.1 percent. In Bennington County, the positivity rate is 2.2 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 250 since Thursday, to 16,248.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
COUNTY REMAINS AT ‘HIGH RISK’
With a seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents rising to 20.5, Bennington County remains in the “high risk” range, according to the nonprofit Covid Act Now. Windham County, where the seven-day average has risen to 15.6 daily new cases, is considered high risk as well.
Neighboring Berkshire County in Massachusetts and Washington County in New York are rated as very high risk, while New York’s Rensselaer County is rated as high risk.
38.9% OF VERMONTERS NOW VACCINATED
The Department of Health reported that 213,656 Vermonters, or 38.9 percent of all those over the age of 16, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday. That’s an increase of eight-tenths of a percentage point since Thursday.
According to the state, 126,800 people have completed their vaccination, and 86,900 have received a first dose.
In Bennington County, 43.9 percent of residents have received vaccine, and in Windham County, 35.7.
So far, the state has received 408,200 doses of vaccine, 81.2 percent of which have been administered.
R.I. COLLEGE WILL REQUIRE VACCINATION
Roger Williams University in Rhode Island will require all students to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus next fall if they want to step on campus.
The private college is also urging faculty and staff to get their shots, WJAR-TV reported Thursday.
The school with campuses in Bristol and Providence in a statement to the station said it was among the first universities in the area to move to remote learning last spring at the outset of the pandemic and therefore “It is right to be among the first to require the vaccine for our students.”
There will be medical and religious exceptions, the school said.
The school plans a return to full in-person learning in the fall semester with face coverings, social distancing, and testing programs remaining in place.
Roger Williams junior Adam Zerman said he was on board with the requirement and many students anticipated it.
“Most of my classmates don’t have a huge opinion on it. Most people I know want to get the vaccine when they can,” the junior said.
The school has about 6,500 students.