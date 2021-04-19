THE DAILY NUMBERS
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported. The death toll remains at 242.
Twenty-eight Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Monday, and five of those patients were in intensive care.
The health department reported 93 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Monday. The state’s cumulative number of cases since the start of the pandemic is now 22,112.
All but of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases. Chittenden County had 21; Bennington County had 14; Addison County had 10; Lamoille County had seven; Orleans, Windham and Windsor counties each had six; Orange County had five; Caledonia, Franklin, Rutland and Washington counties each had four; and Essex County had two. Grand Isle County had no new cases.
So far, 372,262 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has dipped to 1.6 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 has risen by 133 since Sunday, to 18,470.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
NO UPDATES TUESDAY
The health department has announced that the state's COVID-19 dashboard will not be updated on Tuesday, to allow a system upgrade to be performed.
BENNINGTON COUNTY CONTINUES AT ‘VERY HIGH RISK’
The nonprofit Covid ActNow continues to rate the COVID-19 threat level for Bennington County as “very high risk.”
The seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents has fallen slightly, to 30.2, which rates as “dangerous.” The county’s infection rate, 0.98, shows that active cases are spreading, but slowly, while a positive test rate of 2.6 percent indicates widespread testing.
Windham County, where the seven-day average has also fallen, to 17.3 daily new cases, is considered high risk. The county’s infection rate, 0.90, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 2.5 percent shows widespread testing.
Bennington County has a higher risk assessment than any of the counties surrounding it — Berkshire County in Massachusetts, Rensselaer and Washington counties in New York, and Rutland and Windham counties in Vermont, all of which are rated as high risk.
Bennington County has reported 143 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 106. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 575 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 524.3 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 430.3, while the rate in Windham County is 292.4 per 10,000.
ALL VERMONTERS NOW ELIGIBLE FOR VACCINE
As of Monday, all Vermonters age 16 and up — in other words, all remaining eligible age groups — are eligible to make appointments for the COVID-9 vaccine.
To make an appointment, visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine. To learn what 16- and 17-year-olds need to know about making an appointment, visit https://apps.health.vermont.gov/COVID/faq/#4849.
52% OF VERMONTERS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF VACCINE
As of Saturday, the most recent date for which data is available, 284,748 Vermonters, or 52.0 percent of all those over the age of 16, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That is a one percentage point increase from Friday. According to the state, 190,400 people have completed their vaccination, and 94,400 have received a first dose.
In Bennington County, 56.8 percent of those over the age of 16 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. It is the highest vaccination rate among all Vermont counties. In Windham County, the figure is 47.6 percent. Nationally, 50.4 percent of Americans over the age of 18 have received at least one dose, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
So far, the state has received 564,100 doses of vaccine, 80.5 percent of which have been administered.
The vaccination dashboard is not updated on Sundays or Mondays.