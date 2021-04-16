THE DAILY NUMBERS
Two Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the health department reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 242. Eleven Vermonters have died of the disease in the past week.
Twenty-six Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Friday, and three of those patients were in intensive care.
The health department reported 141 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 21,803.
All but one of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases. Chittenden County had 36; Rutland County had 14; Caledonia and Washington counties each had 13; Orleans County had 12; Windham County had 11; Franklin County had nine; Bennington and Orange counties each had eight; Lamoille County had six; Addison County had five; Windsor County had four; and Essex County had two. Grand Isle County had no new cases.
So far, 370,019 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has risen to 1.9 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 has risen by 168 since Thursday, to 18,040.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
BENNINGTON COUNTY CONTINUES AT ‘VERY HIGH RISK’
The nonprofit Covid ActNow continues to rate the COVID-19 threat level for Bennington County as “very high risk.”
The seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents has again risen, to 32.6, which rates as “dangerous.” The county’s infection rate, 0.97, shows that active cases are spreading, but slowly, while a positive test rate of 3.4 percent indicates adequate testing.
Windham County, where the seven-day average has risen to 20.0 daily new cases, is considered high risk. The county’s infection rate, 0.89, shows that COVID-19 is still spreading, but slowly, and a positive test rate of 2.6 percent shows adequate testing.
Among Vermont’s neighbors, Berkshire County in Massachusetts has also fallen back into the very high risk category, with a seven-day average of 25.0 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. Rutland County, Franklin County in Massachusetts, Rensselaer and Washington counties in New York, and Cheshire County in New Hampshire all remain high risk.
Bennington County has reported 129 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 111. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 683 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 513.9 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 425.9, while the rate in Windham County is 287.0 per 10,000.
50.1% OF VERMONTERS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF VACCINE
The Department of Health reported that 279,422 Vermonters, or 51.0 percent of all those over the age of 16, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That is a nine-tenths of a percentage point increase from Wednesday. According to the state, 186,500 people have completed their vaccination, and 92,900 have received a first dose.
In Bennington County, 56.0 percent of those over the age of 16 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. It is the highest vaccination rate among all Vermont counties. Nationally, 49.1 percent of Americans over the age of 18 have received at least one dose, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
So far, the state has received 524,400 doses of vaccine, 84.9 percent of which have been administered.