THE DAILY NUMBERS
Three Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the health department reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 240.
Twenty-seven Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Thursday, and three of those patients were in intensive care.
The health department reported 176 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 21,664.
All of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases. Chittenden County had 60; Orleans County had 19; Rutland County had 14; Bennington and Windham counties each had 12; Orange County had 11; Addison and Caledonia counties each had eight; Franklin, Lamoille and Washington counties each had seven; Essex and Windsor counties each had four; and Grand Isle County had three.
So far, 368,802 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests remains at 1.8 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 has risen by 177 since Wednesday, to 17,872.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
J&J VACCINE CLINICS CANCELED THROUGH APRIL 23
State officials announced Thursday that Vermont will follow the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and extend the pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine through April 23. The federal pause is in place to allow the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices the time it needs to gather more data about reported side effects.
Anyone who had an appointment cancelled through the state registration system should call the Health Department at 855-722-7878. The department is working hard to open as many additional appointments as possible for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and expects everyone impacted by this pause will be able to get an appointment by the end of April.
People who made appointments with CVS or Walgreens should follow the pharmacies’ instructions about rescheduling. Anyone who prefers to make a new appointment through the state registration system can call the Health Department. Please be sure you have only one appointment scheduled.
All two-dose (Pfizer and Moderna) vaccine appointments will continue as previously scheduled.
The CDC and the Food & Drug Administration recommended the pause on Tuesday, after six cases were reported in the U.S. of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals who had received the J&J vaccine. As of April 12, 7.2 million individuals in the U.S. have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
For more information, visit healthvermont.gov/myvaccine.
BENNINGTON COUNTY CONTINUES AT ‘VERY HIGH RISK’
The nonprofit Covid ActNow continues to rate the COVID-19 threat level for Bennington County as “very high risk.” That places the county in the same risk category as Berkshire County in Massachusetts.
The seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents has risen to 31.4, which rates as “dangerous.” The county’s infection rate, 0.88, shows that active cases are spreading, but slowly, while a positive test rate of 4.9 percent indicates adequate testing.
Windham County, where the seven-day average has risen to 18.6 daily new cases, is considered high risk. The county’s infection rate, 0.91, shows that COVID-19 is still spreading, but slowly, and a positive test rate of 2.6 percent shows adequate testing.
Among Vermont’s neighbors, Berkshire County in Massachusetts has also fallen back into the very high risk category, with a seven-day average of 25.4 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. Franklin County in Massachusetts, Rensselaer and Washington counties in New York, and Cheshire County in New Hampshire all remain high risk.
Bennington County has reported 135 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 105. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 721 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 511.6 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 423.8, while the rate in Windham County is 284.4 per 10,000.
50.1% OF VERMONTERS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF VACCINE
The Department of Health reported that 274,046 Vermonters, or 50.1 percent of all those over the age of 16, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That is a one percentage point increase from Wednesday. According to the state, 182,800 people have completed their vaccination, and 91,200 have received a first dose.
In Bennington County, 55.2 percent of those over the age of 16 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. It is the highest vaccination rate among all Vermont counties. Nationally, 47.6 percent of Americans over the age of 18 have received at least one dose, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
So far, the state has received 523,900 doses of vaccine, 83.3 percent of which have been administered.