THE DAILY NUMBERS
Four Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the health department reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 237. It was the highest single-day number of deaths since Dec. 25.
Twenty-nine Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Wednesday, and four of those patients were in intensive care.
The health department reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 21,488.
All but one of Vermont’s 14 counties reported at least one new case. Chittenden County had 29; Bennington County had 15; Washington County had 11; Rutland County had nine; Orange County had seven; Caledonia and Franklin counties each had six; Orleans and Windham counties each had four; Windsor County had three; and Addison, Essex and Grand Isle counties each had two. Lamoille County had no new cases.
So far, 367,810 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests remains at 1.8 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 has risen by 94 since Tuesday, to 17,695.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
BENNINGTON COUNTY NOW AT ‘VERY HIGH RISK’
The nonprofit Covid Act Now continues to rate the COVID-19 threat level for Bennington County as “very high risk.” That places the county in a higher risk category than any of its neighbors.
The seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents has risen to 26.6, which rates as “dangerous.” The county’s infection rate, 0.93, shows that active cases are spreading, but slowly, while a positive test rate of 4.9 percent indicates adequate testing.
Windham County, where the seven-day average has dipped to 17.9 daily new cases, is considered high risk. The county’s infection rate, 0.91, shows that COVID-19 is still spreading, but slowly, and a positive test rate of 2.6 percent shows adequate testing.
Among Vermont’s neighbors, Berkshire County in Massachusetts has also fallen back into the very high risk category, with a seven-day average of 30.4 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. Franklin County in Massachusetts, Rensselaer and Washington counties in New York, and Cheshire County in New Hampshire all remain high risk.
Bennington County has reported 138 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 103. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 767 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 508.3 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 420.1, while the rate in Windham County is 281.6 per 10,000.
49.1% OF VERMONTERS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF VACCINE
The Department of Health reported that 264,344 Vermonters, or 49.1 percent of all those over the age of 16, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the state, 178,200 people have completed their vaccination, and 90,500 have received a first dose.
In Bennington County, 54.4 percent of those over the age of 16 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. It is the highest vaccination rate among all Vermont counties. Nationally, 47.0 percent of Americans over the age of 18 have received at least one dose, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
So far, the state has received 507,300 doses of vaccine, 84.4 percent of which have been administered.
VT. BUSINESS OWNER SEEKS NEW TRIAL OVER MASK MANDATE
A Vermont business owner is seeking a new trial in his fight against the state's mask mandate during the pandemic.
Andre Desautels, the owner of Derby Port Press in Newport, was sued by the state after he refused to wear masks in his store, which offers printing services and was also a pickup spot for packages. In February, United Parcel Service Inc. severed its relationship with the store, saying it refused to comply with the company's uniform policy, which includes wearing masks.
Police and the Vermont attorney general's office had warned him several times to comply with the emergency orders or face fines, the Caledonian-Record reported. Desautels argued that the mask mandate was unconstitutional.
Last month, a Vermont judge upheld the state's mask mandate and a hearing on potential fines is pending.
Desautels has hired a new lawyer who filed a motion last week seeking another trial, with complaints about how Desautels' former lawyer handled the case, the newspaper reported.