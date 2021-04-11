Two Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported Monday. The state’s death toll is now 233.
Twenty-nine Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Monday, and four of those patients were in intensive care.
The health department reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Monday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 21,291.
Twelve of Vermont’s 14 counties reported at least one new case. Chittenden County had 24; Bennington and Washington counties each had 10; Addison and Orange counties each had nine; Franklin and Rutland counties each had seven; Lamoille and Windham counties each had five; Grand Isle County had two; and Orleans and Windsor counties each had one. Caledonia and Essex counties had no new cases.
So far, 366,631 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has dipped to 1.8 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 has risen by 87 since Sunday, to 17,441.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
BENNINGTON, WINDHAM COUNTIES REMAIN AT ‘HIGH RISK’
With a seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents rising to 24.3, Bennington County remains in the “high risk” range, according to the nonprofit Covid Act Now. The county’s infection rate, 1.01, means that active cases are spreading, but slowly, while a positive test rate of 2.3 percent indicates widespread testing.
Windham County, where the seven-day average is 18.6 daily new cases, is also considered high risk. The county’s infection rate, 0.94, shows that COVID-19 is still spreading, but slowly, and a positive test rate of 3.6 percent shows adequate testing.
Among Vermont’s neighbors, Berkshire and Franklin counties in Massachusetts, Rensselaer and Washington counties in New York, and Cheshire County in New Hampshire are all rated as high risk.
Bennington County has reported 122 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 106. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 798 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 502.1 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 416.2, while the rate in Windham County is 280.2 per 10,000.
VT. HEALTH COMMISSIONER TO APPEAR ON ‘MEDICAL MATTERS’
Mark Levine, MD, Vermont’s commissioner of health, will appear on Wednesday’s episode of “Medical Matters Weekly with Dr. Trey Dobson,” Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s weekly interactive, multiplatform medical-themed talk show. The two will discuss Levine’s personal perspective of his work in leading Vermont’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year.
The show is produced with cooperation from Catamount Access Television and airs live at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly live on Facebook at facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. Those viewing on Facebook will be able to contribute questions through the chat function.
After the program, the video will be available on area public access television stations. On CAT-TV, viewers will find the show on channel 1075 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 1:30 p.m. Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. Friday, and 7 p.m. Saturday. Videos and podcasts are on svhealthcare.org/MedicalMatters, as well as YouTube and on many podcast-hosting platforms, respectively.
To contribute questions in advance of each week’s show, email wellness@svhealthcare.org or post to Facebook with #SVHCMedicalMattersWeekly.
VACCINATION RATE PASSES 50 PERCENT IN BENNINGTON COUNTY
As of Saturday, 50.6 percent of Bennington County residents over the age of 16 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. It is the highest vaccination rate among all Vermont counties. Nationally, 46.5 percent of Americans over the age of 18 have received at least one dose, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Department of Health reported that 249,724 Vermonters, or 45.6 percent of all those over the age of 16, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the state, 161,200 people have completed their vaccination, and 88,600 have received a first dose. In Windham County, 41.9 percent of residents have had at least their first dose.
So far, the state has received 509,900 doses of vaccine, 78.1 percent of which have been administered. The state’s vaccine dashboard is not updated on Mondays.