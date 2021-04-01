The state of Vermont is expecting to expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to out-of-state college students and second-home owners on April 30 if there is an adequate supply of vaccines.
Gov. Phil Scott announced the policy change Wednesday after he initially said vaccines in the state would be reserved for residents.
For the purposes of being vaccinated, Vermont defines residents as people who have lived there for six months, including college students who plan to spend the summer in the state.
On April 19, Vermont is expanding vaccinations to everyone over 16.
There are thousands of out-of-state college students living in Vermont who have not been vaccinated.
When asked Tuesday by a journalist from the Vermont Cynic, the student newspaper at the University of Vermont, about vaccinations for students, Scott said it was Vermonters first.
In clarifying his statement issued late Wednesday, Scott said discussions have been ongoing about when to make nonresident students eligible to be vaccinated.
“Based on the current vaccine supply forecasts, and as long as doses continue to be allocated at the current level, the state expects to expand registration for COVID-19 vaccines to any college students who do not meet the residency definition above, as well as second homeowners returning to Vermont for the summer months, on April 30,” the statement said.
THE NUMBERS
The Department of Health reported 233 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Thursday, continuing a trend of elevated numbers. The state’s cumulative total is now 19,523, or 248 higher than Wednesday's total. The discrepancy was not explained.
All but one of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 86; Rutland County had 23; Orleans County had 22; Caledonia County had 21; Bennington, Orange and Windsor counties each had 14; Lamoille County had 11; Windham County had 10; Washington County had seven; Franklin County had six; Addison County had four; and Grand Isle County had one. Essex County had no new cases.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the health department reported. The state’s death toll remains at 227.
Thirty-two Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Thursday, and four of those patients were in intensive care.
Bennington County’s number of active cases has fallen to 33.68 per 10,000 residents, while the statewide average has risen to 47.28. Windham County’s numbers are also on the rise, with 24.87 active cases per 10,000 residents. The hottest spots in the state are Orleans, Caledonia and Rutland counties, with 92.16, 85.45 and 73.78 active cases per 10,000 residents, respectively. In the Northeast, New Jersey’s Sussex County continues to have the highest numbers, at 133.37.
Bennington County has reported 98 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 77. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 819 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 473.5 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 378.7, while the rate in Windham County is 259.8 per 10,000.
So far, 356,662 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has edged up to 2.1 percent. In Bennington County, the positivity rate is 2.6 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 132 since Wednesday, to 15,998.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
COUNTY REMAINS AT ‘HIGH RISK’
Though the seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents in Bennington County declined a bit to 18.5, the county remains in the “high risk” range, according to the nonprofit Covid Act Now. Windham County, where the seven-day average has risen to 13.5 daily new cases, is considered high risk as well.
Neighboring Berkshire County in Massachusetts and is rated as very high risk, while New York’s Washington and Rensselaer counties are rated as high risk.
38.1% OF VERMONTERS NOW VACCINATED
The Department of Health reported that 209,124 Vermonters, or 38.1 percent of all those over the age of 16, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday. That’s an increase of seven-tenths of a percentage point since Wednesday.
According to the state, 123,000 people have completed their vaccination, and 86,100 have received a first dose.
In Bennington County, 42.9 percent of residents have received vaccine, and in Windham County, 34.8.
So far, the state has received 393,300 doses of vaccine, 82.9 percent of which have been administered.