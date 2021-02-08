BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Health Care is launching a new weekly interactive digital presentation called "Medical Weekly" with Trey Dobson, MD. The show will be produced with cooperation from Catamount Access Television, and will air at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays, starting Feb. 10.
"Throughout the pandemic, Southwestern Vermont Health Care has worked to keep patients informed through a weekly e-newsletter and regular video updates,” Dobson, SVMC's chief medical officer and the host of the showm said in a statement. “We have heard great feedback and aim to increase and enhance our connections to patients.”
"Medical Weekly" will be available to view on area public access television stations and on both the health system’s and CAT-TV’s Facebook pages. Those viewing on Facebook will be able to contribute questions through the chat function.
“We hope this new program will become a regular and trusted source of local health information both throughout the pandemic and after,” Dobson said.
To contribute questions in advance of each week’s show, e-mail wellness@svhealthcare.org or post to Facebook with #SVMCMedicalWeekly.