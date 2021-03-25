Technical problems that prevented some people from registering for vaccinations in Vermont this morning have been corrected, the state has announced. Registration opened at 8:15 a.m. today for Vermonters ages 60 and older.
The state said that, because of the technical issues, some people who wanted vaccination appointments were instead giving testing appointments. The issues have been resolved by the Agency of Digital Services, the state said.
"The Health Department is reaching out to all those impacted," the state said in a media release. "People can also log back into their account and make sure they have the appointment they want. Log in to your account and double check your appointment type. Vaccine appointments have a 'needle' icon on the left side. If needed, you can cancel any incorrect appointments and reschedule."
People who need assistance can also call 855-722-7878. The state cautions that call volume may be high, but that there are enough vaccination appointments available for everyone.
The state apologized for the inconvenience.
To register for vaccination, visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine