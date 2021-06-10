MONTPELIER — Take a dip, get a shot.
This weekend, walk-up vaccination clinics will be offered at Lake Shaftsbury State Park and a number of other state parks across Vermont, as officials continue the push toward having 80 percent of eligible Vermonters receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The Lake Shaftsbury clinic will be held Friday from 3 to 5 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday also mark the annual Vermont Days Weekend, when all Vermont State Park day-use areas and all state-owned Historic Sites will be open at no charge. Saturday is free fishing day, the one day of the summer when anyone can fish in Vermont without a license.
The weekend is also a time for history, when the Bennington Battle Monument and the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier will offer free admission. The museum will be open Saturday only.
“Vermont Days is a great opportunity to get out and explore the state, especially this year when we are all looking forward to spending time with friends and family again,” Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing Commissioner Heather Pelham said in a release.
“This weekend also invites people to try something new and discover the amazing experiences available at our State Historic Sites and State Parks. We hope those Vermonters who have yet to get vaccinated, will consider visiting a pop-clinic during their outdoor adventures this weekend,” Pelham said.
For more information on Vermont Days, visit VermontDays.com. For additional walk-up vaccine sites visit https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine