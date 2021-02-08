BENNINGTON — A staff member at the Vermont Veterans' Home tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 1 during regular testing of all employees and residents.
Veterans' Home CEO Melissa Jackson said Monday that there have been no further positive results during the twice-weekly standard PCR testing of staff members, nor during daily rapid antigen testing.
The expanded testing program begun after several positive tests were recorded in late December and early January, eventually including eight staff members and one resident.
“We had a positive staff member last week,” Jackson said in an email. “We continue with daily Antigen testing and twice-weekly PCR testing.”
The facility held a Zoom videoconference to update family members on Feb. 2.
Residents also are regularly tested and are quarantining in their rooms and not leaving for meals or activities.
Jackson said that because of privacy regulations she could not provide any update on the status of a resident who tested positive and was hospitalized at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in late January.
“No new residents [have tested positive] with COVID,” Jackson said Monday. “I cannot provide any new information regarding the resident who was hospitalized at this time.”
Another resident who tested positive and was hospitalized in early January was reported Jan. 20 to have died.
The previous eight staff members who tested positive beginning in late December have all been cleared to return to work, Jackson has said. All were reported to be asymptomatic prior to their positive tests.
The facility has approximately 106 residents and about 200 staff members.
Veterans Home staff have been consulting with state Department of Health officials on testing protocols and other measures to combat the spread of the disease since the cluster of positive test results emerged shortly after the Christmas week holidays.
In-person visits by family members and friends of residents have been curtailed since that outbreak.
After a vaccination clinic in late January, about 75 percent of staff members had received at least one of the two shots required for the COVID-19 vaccination. Others had declined the shot or had yet to receive it.
Jackson said at the time that medical staff were meeting with those not yet vaccinated to provide information and answer questions.
Of 106 residents in late January, five had declined the shot and one could not receive it because of medical conditions, Jackson said, adding that the vaccination figures remain current this week.