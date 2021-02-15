BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s “Medical Matters Weekly” with Trey Dobson, MD, a weekly interactive, multiplatform medical-themed talk show that launched earlier this month, will feature infectious disease specialist Marie George, MD, as a guest on its Feb. 17 show.
The show is produced with cooperation from Catamount Access Television and airs live at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. Viewers can see “Medical Matters Weekly” live on Facebook at facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. Those viewing on Facebook will be able to contribute questions through the chat function.
After the program, the video will be available on area public access television stations. On CAT-TV, viewers will find the show on channel 1075 at 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursdays, 1 p.m. Fridays, 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, 6 a.m. Sundays, noon Mondays, 9 p.m. Tuesdays, and 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Videos and podcasts are on svhealthcare.org/MedicalMatters, as well as YouTube and on many podcast-hosting platforms, respectively.
“We here at CAT-TV are so thrilled to be able to have this new show available to our viewers,” said Mike Cutler, the station’s production manager. “We have an amazing health system in SVHC, and to learn something new every week from them is extremely valuable to our overall health as a community. Please get involved, watch weekly, ask questions, and hopefully improve your health along the way!”
To contribute questions in advance of each week’s show, e-mail wellness@svhealthcare.org or post to Facebook with #SVHCMedicalMattersWeekly.
George is an infectious disease specialist at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Infectious Disease and the chair of Antibiotic Stewardship at SVMC. She received her medical degree at Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, DC, and attended University of Connecticut as an undergraduate. She completed her residency at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center and a fellowship at Tufts University/New England Medical Center, both in Boston. George is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
Dobson, the program’s host, is an emergency medicine physician with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health and serves as chief medical officer for SVMC. He is an instructor of emergency medicine at Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine and a member of the board of trustees of Dartmouth-Hitchcock. He is past president of the Vermont Medical Society and currently sits on the Governance Council and performs medical practice peer review for the Vermont Program for Quality in Health Care. He obtained a Master’s in geology from the University of Wyoming and his medical degree at The University of Tennessee. Dobson completed his residency in emergency medicine at the University of Virginia.